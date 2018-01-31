Canadian skier Erik Guay to miss the Winter Olympics due to back pain

World champion skier Erik Guay’s dream of an Olympic medal is over.

The Montreal native, one of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing, announced Wednesday that he will miss the Winter Games that begin Feb. 9 in Preongchang due to a back injury.

The 36-year-old has yet to decide whether to retire this year or next, but has no plans on sticking around for the 2022 Games in Beijing.

“I can definitely say I will not be there,” Guay said. “This was my final shot at the Olympic Games.

“As far as whether I’ll continue next year or not, that’s still a question mark. I think the remainder of the season is probably going to be finished for me.”

Guay was named to the Canadian team this week, but after testing his back, decided he was in no condition to compete.

“I had my doubts at the end of last week,” he said on a conference call. “I felt my back wasn’t progressing the way I want.

“But I wanted to wait until the last minute.”

An Olympic medal is about the only prize Guay has never won, although he came achingly close at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy, and in 2010 in Vancouver.

He felt that, despite his age, Pyeongchang would have been his best chance. He entered this season ranked fifth in the world after winning gold in the suger giant slalom and silver in the downhill at the world championships in March.

Guay has been dealing with back trouble all season. He was forced to pull out of a race at Lake Louise in November, then revealed in early January that he had a ruptured disc in his back and would skip a couple of World Cups to return home to recover.

He hasn’t raced since injuring his back again on Dec. 16 at Val Gardena, Italy.

Guay said can do off-snow traning and can even get on skis, but as soon as he goes into the tuck position, the back locks up and the pain returns.

Guay said it would be wiser to skip the rest of the season because his ranking will be somewhat protected due to his injury, while if he returned for only one race and did badly, he would drop out of the world’s top 30. That would make it difficult to climb back into the top group.

“I think, from a safety standpoint, I’ll take the rest of the season off and try to rebuild my strength and try to get my back in a good place and then I’ll make a decision down the road on whether I want to compete next year,” said the father of four daughters. “It would be a shame to go out this way, though.

“I have it in my mind that I’d like to continue next year.”

The three-time Olympian is Canada’s most accomplished alpine ski racer. Guay has reached the World Cup podium on 25 occasions. He was also the 2011 world champion in the downhill.

“It’s definitely disappointing to have Erik miss out on the Olympics and we know this was a difficult decision for him to make,” said Alpine Canada athletic director Martin Rufener. ”He would certainly have been a medal contender if he was healthy.

“Despite Erik missing out, I’m very proud of the contingent of athletes we are sending to the Games and I know we will make Canada proud.”

Canada will send 13 alpine skiers to the Feb. 9-25 Games. There will be Canadian entries in all disciplines, including downhill, super-G, alpine combined, giant slalom, slalom and the team event.

Previous story
Much-booed NHL commissioner Bettman has grown the league over 25 years
Next story
Tom Brady still having fun at 40, so why retire?

Just Posted

Watch: Fire destroys work building on Meinema Farms, west of Lacombe

No injuries reported

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Notley says B.C. will face consequences over plan to ban increased oil shipments

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says there will be consequences for British Columbia… Continue reading

Snow plowing in Red Deer begins Monday

Residents encouraged to sign up for snow zone alerts

Lacombe teen makes Top 30 under 30

Extraordinary young people recognized

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Grande Prairie man’s alleged online bids to meet boys met with multiple charges

Man involved in junior hockey

Lunar showstopper: Super blue blood moon awes and wows

The moon put on a rare cosmic show Wednesday: a red blue… Continue reading

B.C. creates more uncertainty for Trans Mountain with bitumen restriction

The B.C. government has launched its latest effort to hinder development of… Continue reading

Suncor Energy says driverless trucks will eliminate a net 400 positions

About 400 jobs are expected to disappear at Suncor Energy Inc.’s oilsands… Continue reading

Bakers, grocers met to reach deals on bread price increases: Competition Bureau

Senior officers at Canada’s two largest bakery wholesalers communicated directly to raise… Continue reading

7 companies committed indictable offences in bread scandal: Competition Bureau

Newly released court documents related to an alleged industry-wide bread-price fixing case… Continue reading

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Canada’s polar bear protection is getting good marks from an international conservation… Continue reading

Health care just the latest industry Amazon seeks to upend

NEW YORK — When Amazon sets its sights on a new industry,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month