Canada’s Kylie Masse won gold in the 100-metre backstroke on Friday at the Pan Pacific Championships. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse captures gold at Pan Pacific Championships

TOKYO — Kylie Masse is back on top of the podium at a major international event.

The swimmer from Windsor, Ont., captured gold in the 100-metre backstroke on Friday at the Pan Pacific Championships, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada.

The 22-year-old Masse won the same event at last year’s world championships and this year’s Commonwealth Games and took bronze in the 100 backstroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Masse set a Pan Pacific record of 58.29 seconds in the morning heats and then finished in 58.61 seconds for the win, pushing past Australian Emily Seebohm after the turn and holding off American world-record holder Kathleen Baker, who finished third.

“That’s always the goal for me. I like being able to accelerate in my finish and come into the wall hard with a high stroke rate,” Masse said.

The three medallists were the same at last year’s world championships, when Baker finished second and Seebohm took third.

“It’s always a great race when they’re in there for sure,” Masse said. “It’s great competition and we all push each other. We’re also friendly with each other in the ready room, which I think is awesome. It’s awesome for backstroke moving forward to have that kind of competitive rivalry.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., brought her medal total to three, following up her 200 freestyle gold on Thursday with bronze medals in the 100 freestyle and 4×200 freestyle relay.

Ruck’s personal best of 52.72 seconds in the 100 was the second fastest in Canadian history, just 0.02 off Penny Oleksiak’s Olympic gold-winning time.

Australia’s Cate Campbell won in 52.03, while Simone Manuel of the United States was second in 52.66.

“That was amazing, I can’t even describe it. It was so cool to be part of that race,” Ruck said. “I felt really good in that race. The first 50 I went out pretty good and smooth and the last 50 I just tried to hang on and tried to race Cate and Simone.”

Kayla Sanchez of Scarborough, Ont., finished sixth in 53.68.

Ruck and Sanchez combined with Rebecca Smith of Toronto and Mackenzie Padington of Victoria for bronze in the relay. Australia won the race, while the United States finished second.

Padington was the anchor, finishing in a lifetime best split of one minute, 56.75 seconds to keep Canada ahead of Japan.

“These three girls set it up amazingly, so I just really wanted us to get a medal. I think we all did really good and accomplished that,” Padington said.

On the men’s side, Mack Darragh of Oakville, Ont., finished fifth in the 200 butterfly, while Javier Acevado of Scarborough was fifth and Markus Thormeyer of Vancouver was sixth in the 100 backstroke.

Pool competition runs through Sunday.

Previous story
Canada’s Batty racing for elusive mountain bike World Cup gold medal

Just Posted

Two officers among four people dead in New Brunswick shooting

Fredericton police say at least four people have died in a shooting,… Continue reading

Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration… Continue reading

Cineplex profit jumps on higher Q2 attendance, more spending per person

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. had $24.4 million of net income in the… Continue reading

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

OTTAWA — Russian spies lurking in the Canadian shadows may toil in… Continue reading

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

OTTAWA — A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in… Continue reading

Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisee celebrates $1 million

The Hamill family’s DQ stores have raised $1 million over the past 16 years during Miracle Treat Day

Canada’s Batty racing for elusive mountain bike World Cup gold medal

TORONTO — Emily Batty has climbed the World Cup top-five podium 14… Continue reading

Executive director of Toronto film festival plans to retire in summer 2019

TORONTO — The executive director of the Toronto International Film Festival plans… Continue reading

Lisa Marie Presley to take part in Elvis Week celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An exhibit centred on the career of Lisa Marie… Continue reading

Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

In a novel experiment, doctors got a letter from the medical examiner’s… Continue reading

Ontario families to launch human rights challenge over sex-ed curriculum

TORONTO — The Ontario government is discriminating against LGBTQ students by repealing… Continue reading

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

HALIFAX — Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman, who spent 30 years speaking to… Continue reading

Women urge memorial garden at notorious former prison in Kingston

TORONTO — Former inmates and their supporters planned to use Prisoners Justice… Continue reading

Bucs ready for last game of regular season

Central Alberta Buccaneers will host the first-place Fort McMurray Monarchs Saturday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month