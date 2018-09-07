Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez ousted in U.S. Open girls’ quarterfinals

NEW YORK — Canada’s Leylah Fernandez’s U.S. Open run ended in the girls’ quarterfinals.

The 15-year-old from Montreal lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to No. 4 seed Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia on Friday.

Osorio Serrano converted on four of seven break-point opportunities.

Earlier Friday, Fernandez, the No. 8 seed, beat Taisya Pachkaleva of Russia 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the completion of a suspended third-round match.

The big statistical difference was on second serve where Fernandez won 63 per cent of her points, as opposed to just 35 per cent for the unseeded Pachkaleva.

Fernandez reached the semifinals of the French Open earlier this year.