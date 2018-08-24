Canadian tennis player Polansky completes ‘lucky loser’ slam with entry into US Open

NEW YORK — Canadian Peter Polansky has made tennis history by becoming the first player to advance to all four Grand Slams in a calendar year as a lucky loser.

Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., was selected as a lucky loser for the main draw of the U.S. Open on Friday after losing 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 to American Donald Young in the final round of qualifying earlier.

Polansky was the third Canadian to advance to the main draws on Friday after Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime and Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., won their final qualifying matches.

They’ll join fellow Canadians Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil when the tournament begins on Monday. Shapovalov will face Auger-Aliassime, his friend, in a matchup of rising Canadian teen stars.

“It’s great, just shows the great work we’ve been doing the last couple years, the federation but also the players,” Auger-Aliassime said about the amount of Canadians that qualified for the main draw.

“I think it’s good for the next generation to see… Canadian players going up in the rankings and the belief we can play competitive in these tournaments, so I’m very happy for it.”

Polansky had a 50 per cent chance to get a lucky loser spot after Pablo Cuevas and Jared Donaldson withdrew.

Raonic was scheduled to play Donaldson, meaning he will now face a qualifier.

Bouchard became the lone Canadian woman to advance to the main draw with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Jamie Loeb.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who won the junior U.S. Open in 2016, beat Gerald Melzer of Austria 6-3, 6-0 to book a ticket to the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

“It’s a special place for me, I’ve always played good here in New York and the support’s been great all week. Hopefully I can keep it going in the main draw.”

Bouchard dropped just seven games over three qualifying matches to clinch a sixth consecutive main draw appearance at the final Grand Slam of the season.

She was in control early against her American opponent on Friday, converting three of her four break point opportunities while scoring 31 points to Loeb’s 18.

Bouchard broke Loeb twice more in the second set while not facing any break points herself to complete the comfortable victory.

Auger-Aliassime won 88 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and out-aced Melzer 8-1.

Ranked 116th in the world, Auger-Aliassime raised eyebrows at the Rogers Cup in Toronto earlier this month by advancing to the second round, where he suffered a three-set tiebreak loss against Daniil Medvedev.

“I’ve been playing good the last three weeks on hard (court) so I think I can be a pretty complete player,” said Auger-Aliassime.

Also Friday, Francoise Abanda of Montreal lost 6-4, 6-2 to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the final round of qualifying.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Koepka powers into a share of the lead at Northern Trust
Next story
Queens open preseason tournament with win over Kings University Eagles

Just Posted

Fort Normandeau Days a “fun-filled two days”

The event is Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Normandeau

Large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine seized

Red Deer RCMP part of multi-agency drug investigation

Friends of Red Deer hospital to host events

Helping provide comfort and care to patients

Law enforcement raising money for Special Olympics in Red Deer

Weekend campout on Walmart roof

Repaving for 49th Avenue next week

Part of Red Deer’s pavement rehabilitation program

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — A small Saskatchewan city devastated by a fatal bus… Continue reading

Toys “R” Us president opens up about recent troubles and plans to rebuild brand

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Toys “R” Us Canada’s president says most of the… Continue reading

After Bernier beatdown, Scheer’s convention keynote takes on new importance

HALIFAX — What was expected to be a standard-issue, pre-election rallying cry… Continue reading

Running with Rhyno: Race Report – Iron Legs 60K

Another weekend, another race. This past Saturday, I ran my longest race… Continue reading

Female cannabis users come out of the shadows as legalization looms

TORONTO — Carol Francey waxes nostalgic when she thinks back to the… Continue reading

B.C. man who saved overdose victim’s life urges people to know how to use kit

VANCOUVER — Kevin Yake remembers the overwhelming relief of saving the life… Continue reading

Enbridge announces $4.3-billion deal with Spectra Energy Partners

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to acquire the outstanding… Continue reading

AP: National Enquirer had safe with damaging Trump stories

WASHINGTON — The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month