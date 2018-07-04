Canadian track star Melissa Bishop thrilled to be new mother

WINDSOR, Ont. — World championship track medallist Melissa Bishop is the proud mother of a new baby girl.

The native of Eganville, Ont., tweeted she gave birth to Corinne Chidera on Monday morning in Windsor, Ont.

“We are so damn excited,” the 29-year-old Bishop said of her and husband Osi Nriagu, her former teammate at the University of Windsor.

“Our world & hearts just exploded with love July 2, Corinne Chidera, made her entrance at 8:29 AM. Everyone is healthy, happy & time seems to be moving too quickly already.”

Bishop, who won silver in the 800 metres at the world championships in 2015 and came fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has said she plans to try to compete at the 2019 world championships and 2020 Olympics.

“I think I’ll definitely have someone else in my corner, and someone else to fight for, that’s the most exciting part,” Bishop told The Canadian Press last month.

Bishop will be looking after young Corinne while her fellow Canadian track and field standouts compete at the national championships this week in Ottawa.