Canadian women beat Costa Rica, advance to COINCACAF U-17 soccer semifinals

Canada 2 Costa Rica 1

BRADENTON, Fla. — Calgary forward Andersen Williams scored twice and Canada hung on to beat Costa Rica 2-1 Wednesday at the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship.

The victory moved Canada into the tournament semifinals with one group game to play. That will take place Friday when the Canadians will face the U.S. to decide the order of finish atop Pool B.

At stake in Florida are regional bragging rights and three berths in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Uruguay in November. The group winner meets the runner-up in the other pool in the semifinals.

The two finalists will book their ticket to Uruguay as does the third-place team.

Williams opened the scoring in the 18th minute on a play triggered by a long pass from Jade Rose just inside the Costa Rican half. Costa Rican goalkeeper Fabiana Solano came off her line to get the ball but ended up tangled with Canadian striker Jordyn Huitema and the ball bounced to Williams, who knocked it home with her right foot.

Williams made it 2-0 in the 51st minute when a long goal kick from Anna Karpenko found her accelerating towards the Costa Rican goal. She outraced several defenders and sent a low shot past Solano.

Costa Rica made things interesting with a goal in the 86th minute. Karpenko made a diving save to deny a shot from Priscilla Chinchilla but the ball went straight to 15-year-old Maria Paula Salas who tapped it in at the far post.

The win was Canada’s second at the tournament which started in April in Nicaragua but lasted just six games before CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, pulled the plug due to violence in Managua.

The tournament resumed at the IMG Academy in Florida, minus Puerto Rico and Nicaragua who lost their first two outings in Managua and were eliminated from advancing to the semifinals.

The Canadian women beat Bermuda 3-0 before being told to leave Nicaragua.

Since suspension of the Nicaragua tournament, FIFA has held the draw for the Uruguay U-17 World Cup.

The CONCACAF champion will play in a group with Brazil, Japan and South Africa while the CONCACAF runner-up is grouped with Colombia, South Korea and Spain. The third CONCACAF qualifier was drawn in a pool with Cameroon, Germany and North Korea.

Canada had qualified for all five previous editions of the U-17 World Cup, making the quarterfinals in 2008, ‘12 and ‘14.

Previous story
Oh Baby! Veteran hockey broadcaster Bob Cole open to return to booth
Next story
Winnipeg entry in the Canadian Premier League to be called Valour FC

Just Posted

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

WATCH: Central Alberta organizations recognized for efforts to improve air quality

Parkland Airshed Management Zone holds its Blue Skies Awards luncheon

WATCH: Remembering all war veterans on D-Day:

A Decoration Day ceremony is held Wednesday at Red Deer Cemetery

Olds student uses his ‘NBA flick’ to win free-throw basketball championship

Spencer Clifford starts his school day by sinking a few baskets

Updated: Three sisters among five dead in highway crash

Victims include three sisters from Samson Cree Nation and a man and woman from Ermineskin band

WATCH: Remembering all war veterans on D-Day:

A Decoration Day ceremony is held Wednesday at Red Deer Cemetery

Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ will go through Red Deer Sunday

Filipino events to take place Saturday and Sunday in Red Deer

Alberta redesigns driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur Albertosaurus

EDMONTON — Alberta is redesigning its driver’s licences and including one change… Continue reading

Liberals look at building affordable housing for homeless veterans

OTTAWA — The federal government is considering whether to foot the bill… Continue reading

Scheer rejects one-on-one trade talks with U.S. as long as NAFTA can be saved

OTTAWA — Conservatives say it might help Canada’s bargaining position on the… Continue reading

‘He powers through:’ Music, swimming part of therapy for paralyzed hockey teen

The father of a junior hockey player who was paralyzed in a… Continue reading

Trudeau warns of difficult talks between G7 leaders on intractable issues

QUEBEC — It was supposed to be Justin Trudeau’s moment for Canada… Continue reading

Ex-Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

MONTREAL — A former Olympic skier who alleges she was sexually abused… Continue reading

Sochi’s empty stadium reflects Russian sports struggles

SOCHI, Russia — Sochi’s World Cup stadium is a spectacular, sweeping structure… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month