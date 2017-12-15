Canada’s head coach John Herdman walks off the field after first half women’s friendly soccer action against the United States. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian women finish the year unchanged at No. 5 in FIFA world soccer rankings

TORONTO — The Canadian women’s soccer team will finish the year unchanged in fifth place in the FIFA world rankings.

But there was change around John Herdman’s side as Australia and France swapped spots, with Australia moving up to No. 4 and France falling to No. 6.

The U.S. remained atop the standings with Germany and England unchanged in second and third. It’s the third year in a row that has ended with the Americans on top.

Canada started 2017 at No. 4, reaching that all-time high in August 2016 in the wake of its bronze-medal performance at the Rio Olympics. The Canadian women gained 93 ranking points and moved up six spots after beating host Brazil 2-1 in the third-place match.

It marked the first time that Canada had cracked the top five, surpassing its previous high of seventh. The 93-point gain, meanwhile, was a record in the 13-year history of the rankings.

It dropped to No. 5 in September 2017 — after the UEFA Women’s Championship moved England up two places to No. 3 while bumping France to No. 4 and Canada to No. 5. Still Herdman saw positives in the ratings given Canada trailed fourth-place France by just three points and No. 3 England by 10 points.

Canada, at 2,023 points, is now seven points behind Australia and 10 back of England.

The latest ratings see Australia enter the top five for the first time thanks to a seven-match winning streak that includes victories over Brazil, China, Japan, and the U.S.

Germany remains second despite a shock home loss to No. 20 Iceland. The Germans, at 2,052 points, are just 19 points clear of England, their smallest lead over a European rival since 2009.

The rest of the top 10 has the Netherlands at No. 7, followed by Brazil (up 1), Japan (down 1) and Sweden (up 1).

North Korea fell out of the top 10, dropping one place to No. 11.

Others movers were No. 13 Spain (up 4) and No. 29 Ireland (up 4) thanks to impressive European Women World Cup qualifying results.

The next ranking will be released March 23, 2018.

Previous story
MLS Cup champion Toronto FC wastes little time locking up veteran Drew Moor
Next story
Sens owner Eugene Melnyk says he won’t sell team, talks relocation

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages to close in 2018

This will be the last Christmas for Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages.… Continue reading

Celestial light show can be seen over Red Deer this week

Local students stay up to watch the meteor shower

Businesses to gather to talk about crime

Red Deer Downtown Business Association understands challenges

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in covert stolen vehicle operation

Eight people facing 34 charges after four-day police operation last week

Watch: Man plays flaming bagpipes while riding a unicycle in a ‘Star Wars’ costume

The sight of Darth Vader, riding a unicycle and playing flaming bagpipes,… Continue reading

Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true

A dying man’s wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie is… Continue reading

Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Winston Blackmore’s lawyer says Blackmore did not believe he could be prosecuted

Trudeaus, Mulroneys, Erdem? Canadians who could snag a royal wedding invite

Save the date. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Canada’s retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the… Continue reading

Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

John Hickey accidently shot himself while checking rabbit snares

Shelter dogs could go vegan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles may soon be home to a lot more vegan dogs.… Continue reading

The coolest way to serve coffee at dinner’s end

I can put together a decent dinner party. But when it comes… Continue reading

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month