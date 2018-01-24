Canadian women look to defend rugby sevens title in Sydney

Canada opens defence of its Sydney women’s rugby sevens title on Thursday.

The Canadian women defeated the U.S. 21-17 in last year’s final. It marked the third World Rugby Sevens Series championship for the Canadians, joining the Amsterdam Sevens in 2015 and Clermont Sevens in 2016.

“No extra pressure,” Canada coach John Tait said in a statement. “We know that last year really doesn’t mean much when we kick off the tournament. Sydney is a great venue and atmosphere so we will just do our best to enjoy the opportunity to compete again.”

Tait’s team opens against No. 11 Fiji before facing No. 9 Ireland and No. 3 Russia, all at Allianz Stadium.

Australia won the season opener in Dubai, defeating the Americans. Defending World Series champion New Zealand was a disappointing fifth.

The Canadians were fourth in Dubai, going 3-0 on the opening day and dispatching France in the quarterfinal before losing 25-7 to Australia in the semifinals and 10-5 to Russia in the bronze-medal match.

The lone change in the Canadian squad from Dubai sees Olivia Apps coming in for Emma Chown.

“Olivia is a tenacious young player, much like Kayla Moleschi in her approach,” Tait said. “She still has a lot of development in her but we want to give her a taste of the (World) Series level and all that goes with it and get a real measure of her there.”

Bianca Farella and Charity Williams are both continuing their recovery from September shoulder surgery. Kaili Lukan, a former college basketball player who was expected to have a big season alongside sister Megan, is out for the year after injuring her anterior cruciate ligament. Sara Kaljuvee is also injured.

The men’s portion of the Sydney competition kicks off Friday.

Canada, seventh overall after events in Dubai and Cape Town, is in a pool with No. 6 Australia, the No. 12 Americans and No. 13 Scotland.

Defending World Series champion South Africa won in Dubai while New Zealand took Cape Town. The Blitzboks won in Sydney last year, beating England in the final.

Canada Women’s Sevens Roster

Olivia Apps, Aurora Barbarians, Lindsay, Ont. Britt Benn, Guelph Redcoats, Napanee, Ont. Caroline Crossley, Castaway Wanderers, Victoria Hannah Darling, Peterborough Pagans, Warsaw, Ont. Julia Greenshields, Sarnia Saints, Sarnia, Ont. Jen Kish, Edmonton Rockers, Edmonton Tausani Levale, Abbotsford Griffins, Abbotsford, B.C. Ghislaine Landry (capt.), Toronto Scottish, Toronto Megan Lukan, unattached, Barrie, Ont. Kayla Moleschi, Williams Lake Rustlers, Williams Lake, B.C. Breanne Nicholas, London St. Georges RFC, Blenheim, Ont. Natasha Watcham-Roy, Hull Volant, Gatineau, Que.

Previous story
Legendary hockey writer Red Fisher remembered for demanding excellence
Next story
Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Just Posted

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Dreeshen to hold rural crime meeting

Like many of his Alberta caucus colleagues, Earl Dreeshen is spending the… Continue reading

Water advisory nearing four month mark on Sunchild First Nation

It’s been nearly four months since some people on the Sunchild First… Continue reading

Red Deer artist is educating Calgary students about the Blackfoot culture

Ryan Jason Allen Willert is painting murals at two schools

Local music promoter to introduce Hall-of-Fame inductee Ian Tyson

Alberta Country Music Awards will be held Sunday in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake moves to ensure future water supply

Town’s drinking water comes from wells that were able to handle population of 18,000

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month