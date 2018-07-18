Canadian Women’s Hockey League commissioner Brenda Andress set to depart

The Canadian Women’s Hockey League is looking for a new commissioner.

The six-team CWHL has announced that inaugural commissioner Brenda Andress will leave the organization on July 31.

Andress has been with the league since it started play in 2007.

The league said a new commissioner will be introduced in the near future.

Under Andress’ watch, the league formed four club-to-club partnerships with NHL teams, secured a Canadian broadcast deal with Rogers Sportsnet and expanded to Boston and China.

Women’s hockey continues to have two competing leagues in North America — the National Women’s Hockey League features five teams in the United States — and some have argued that a partnership would be best for the sport.

For at least the next year, that seems unlikely. In its release announcing the departure of Andress, the CWHL said its 12th season will begin in October.

“It has been an incredible honour and privilege to lead this league,” Andress said in a statement. “I am proud to have had the opportunity to build the organization into what it is today. While it’s time for me to move to the next stage of my career, I leave the league both viable and operationally strong, and at an extremely exciting time in its development.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
High-priced, established pitchers could be on the move soon

Just Posted

Westerner Parade draws crowds

Red Deerians line downtown streets to enjoy annual Westerner Days kick-off

Red Deer filmmaking brothers win two Christian visual media awards

Unveil Studios, owned by Andrew, Daniel and Matthew Kooman, wins recognition

Trudeau poised to shuffle, retool cabinet with focus on Liberals’ team for 2019

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau will shuffle his front benches Wednesday to install… Continue reading

Aecon Group joint venture wins Enbridge Line 3 replacement contract

TORONTO — Aecon Group Inc. says its joint venture with Robert B.… Continue reading

Conservative party pulls attack ad of black man walking over Trudeau tweet

OTTAWA — The Conservative party pulled an attack ad from its Twitter… Continue reading

WATCH: Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday

Cause under investigation

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled his pre-election cabinet, shuffling… Continue reading

Canada’s premiers meet Indigenous groups, although three major groups decline

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous organizations in New… Continue reading

An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle

OTTAWA — An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle,… Continue reading

Condos rushing to ban pot smoking before legalization, leaving some residents fuming

TORONTO — Gerald Major goes out on the back balcony of his… Continue reading

U.S. launches national security investigation against uranium imports

The U.S. Department of Commerce has launched another national security investigation that… Continue reading

Oilers sign first-round pick Evan Bouchard to entry-level contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Evan Bouchard to a… Continue reading

Lab-grown meat could be in restaurants in 3 years

BERLIN — A Dutch company that presented the world’s first lab-grown beef… Continue reading

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

CALGARY — A fondness for Canadian fashion apparently hasn’t waned for Meghan,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month