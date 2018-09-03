Canadian women’s soccer team edges Brazil in friendly

OTTAWA — Nichelle Prince scored in the 49th minute to give Canada a 1-0 victory over Brazil in a women’s soccer friendly Sunday at TD Place

It was the first meeting between the two teams since Canada beat Brazil for the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Canada, ranked fifth, is now 4-3-0 in 2018 as it prepares for the CONCACAF championship next month in the United States. That tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Canada and Brazil will meet again Tuesday in a closed-door game.

Canada opened the scoring early in the second half as Janine Beckie placed a ball into the box off a free kick before a crowd of 16,128. Kadeisha Buchanan got a piece of it and the 23-year-old Prince was able to finish for her seventh international goal.

As expected, it was a physical match. Buchanan was rocked as Brazil’s Beatriz took her down hard at the 60th minute. The veteran took a moment to catch her breath and was back out.

Prince nearly had her second off an Adriana Leon corner kick at the 77th minute, but the header went just wide.

The two teams seemed to be feeling each other out early in the first half, but then Canada applied some sustained pressure.

Brazil’s Camila picked up a yellow card in the 35th minute after taking down Beckie. On the ensuing free kick, Beckie looked for Christine Sinclair, who just missed connecting with her head.

Canada earned an automatic berth into the CONCACAF championship, as did the U.S. and Mexico. Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica and Cuba will also participate, with one more team from the Caribbean still to qualify.

Canada still doesn’t know which teams will be in its group. The draw will be held Tuesday. The top three teams from that event will qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Brazil qualified for the World Cup by winning the Copa America Femenina earlier this year.

