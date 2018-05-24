Canadians Andreescu, Polansky off to final round of French Open qualifying

PARIS — Two Canadians are one win away from joining Denis Shapovalov in the main singles draw at the French Open.

Mississauga teen Bianca Andreescu advanced to the final round of women’s qualifying with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria on Thursday.

On the men’s side, No. 14 seed Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont. defeated Serbia’s Pedja Krstin 6-4, 6-2 to move on to the final qualifying round.

Andreescu will face No. 22 seed Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands in the third round of qualifying on Friday, while Polansky will meet unseeded Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia.

Shapovalov, a 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., is the top-ranked Canadian in the main draw at No. 26. He will take on No. 58 John Millman of Australia in the first round. Shapovalov faces a tough path to the quarterfinals, with a potential fourth-round matchup with Rafael Nadal looming large.

Nadal, a master of the clay court, is the top seed in Paris. He easily defeated Shapovalov in their only meeting on clay when he downed the Canadian 6-4, 6-1 in the third round of last week’s Italian Open.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil, ranked 88th, also earned a direct berth in the main draw and will face No. 60 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the opening round.

Former world No. 3 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., withdrew from the French Open because of an undisclosed injury.

The main draw starts Sunday.

Previous story
Trump lauds NFL policy banning kneeling for national anthem
Next story
Riggers open Sunburst season with a win

Just Posted

High school students’ art work on display in downtown Red Deer

Select pieces will be at St. Joseph High School’s Cultural Street Fair May 30

Red Deer spray park opens today

Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray and Play Park downtown open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Excitement building in Central Alberta about 2019 Canada Games torch relay

Lacombe is one of 48 national and seven Red Deer-area stops

Red Deer neighbourhood hit by rash of garage break-ins

2016 Dodge Charger stolen along with numerous other items early on Wednesday morning in Lancaster

Red Deer’s CPR Bridge closed Saturday

Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for a private event

Central Alberta athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor took the win in the senior girls individual aggregate

Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty… Continue reading

Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some… Continue reading

Canadian auto sector observers doubt U.S. will carry through on tariff threat

Canadian auto industry observers are reacting with shock and disbelief to news… Continue reading

Bus bursts into flames on parkway; driver, passengers safe

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Authorities say a bus driver and about two dozen… Continue reading

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Bucks’ Brown decries ‘police intimidation’ during arrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief has apologized to Sterling Brown and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month