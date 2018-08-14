Canadiens brass will attend Pacioretty’s golf tournament after all

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens felt it necessary on Tuesday to confirm that their top brass will attend the team captain’s charity golf tournament.

Normally, that would be a given, but a report this week said that general manager Marc Bergevin and coach Claude Julien would skip this year’s edition of Max Pacioretty’s tournament, suggesting it was a sign that the team had decided to part ways with their third-year captain.

The Canadiens denied the report and issued a Tweet confirming that management will be there on Aug. 28.

“Canadiens owner Geoff Molson, general manager Marc Bergevin, as well as head coach Claude Julien and his coaching staff are pleased to confirm their presence at Max Pacioretty’s golf tournament, and are very proud of their captain’s involvement in the community,” it said.

Rumours have run high since December that Bergevin is trying to trade 29-year-old Pacioretty, who is entering the final year on his contract and can be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season. The speculation peaked at the NHL trade deadline in March and again at the draft in June, but so far Pacioretty remains a Canadien.

The New Canaan, Conn., native spends summers in Montreal and has repeatedly voiced his desire to stay.

A consistent 30-goal scorer, Pacioretty slumped to 17 goals and 37 points in 64 games last season. He said recently he is 100 per cent healed from a knee injury suffered in March.