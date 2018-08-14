Canadiens brass will attend Pacioretty’s golf tournament after all

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens felt it necessary on Tuesday to confirm that their top brass will attend the team captain’s charity golf tournament.

Normally, that would be a given, but a report this week said that general manager Marc Bergevin and coach Claude Julien would skip this year’s edition of Max Pacioretty’s tournament, suggesting it was a sign that the team had decided to part ways with their third-year captain.

The Canadiens denied the report and issued a Tweet confirming that management will be there on Aug. 28.

“Canadiens owner Geoff Molson, general manager Marc Bergevin, as well as head coach Claude Julien and his coaching staff are pleased to confirm their presence at Max Pacioretty’s golf tournament, and are very proud of their captain’s involvement in the community,” it said.

Rumours have run high since December that Bergevin is trying to trade 29-year-old Pacioretty, who is entering the final year on his contract and can be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season. The speculation peaked at the NHL trade deadline in March and again at the draft in June, but so far Pacioretty remains a Canadien.

The New Canaan, Conn., native spends summers in Montreal and has repeatedly voiced his desire to stay.

A consistent 30-goal scorer, Pacioretty slumped to 17 goals and 37 points in 64 games last season. He said recently he is 100 per cent healed from a knee injury suffered in March.

Previous story
Free agent Dez Bryant to visit receiver-thin Browns
Next story
Red Dee’s Kyla Leibel youngest competitor to represent Canada at Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

Just Posted

Red Deerian spreads kindness with one card at a time

One Red Deerian wants to combat bullying by spreading kindness in the… Continue reading

Bowden baby in need of surgery

“Help for Alexis” Go Fund Me account

PHOTO: First Rider bus safety in Red Deer

Central Alberta students learned bus safety in the Notre Dame High School… Continue reading

Rocky Mountain House unveils new street name honouring First World War veteran

49 Street will now be known as R. L. Zengel Street

Red Deer dancer attends national summer school

Dancers with others from across Canada and beyond

WATCH: Annual Family Picnic at Central Spray and Play

Blue Grass Sod Farms Ltd. held the Annual Family Picnic at the… Continue reading

Woman has finger ripped off at West Edmonton Mall waterslide

SASKATOON — A Saskatchewan woman says she lost a finger after her… Continue reading

Uncertainty looms over Canada’s cannabis tourism, but ambitions are high

TORONTO — Longtime marijuana advocate Neev Tapiero is ready for the cannabis-driven… Continue reading

Feds mulling safeguards to prevent ‘surge’ of cheap steel imports into Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government extended an olive branch of sorts to… Continue reading

Ontario govt caps off summer session by passing bill to cut Toronto council size

TORONTO — The Ontario government passed a controversial bill to slash the… Continue reading

Updated:Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26

MILAN — A 51-year-old highway bridge in the Italian port city of… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia spat affecting Canadians embarking on hajj, community members say

TORONTO — Members of Canada’s Muslim community say recent tensions between Ottawa… Continue reading

Tug carrying up to 22,000 litres of fuel capsizes in Fraser River off Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The smell of diesel filled the air as crews worked… Continue reading

Nebraska executes first inmate using fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska carried out its first execution in more than… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month