Chandler Stephenson will be joined by more than a dozen current and former professional players for Humboldt Hockey Day. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Chandler Stephenson knew at the beginning of playoffs that he wanted to bring the Stanley Cup to Humboldt if he and the Washington Capitals won it.

When the Capitals were up 3-1 in the final, he said he would share the Cup with the people of Humboldt, Sask.

The 24-year-old forward who’s originally from Saskatoon will make good on his commitment today.

Stephenson will be joined by more than a dozen current and former professional players for Humboldt Hockey Day.

It was organized by the NHL and the NHLPA to celebrate the strength and resilience of the town of 6,000.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured after the April 6 crash between Humboldt Broncos team bus and a transport truck at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Two of Stephenson’s friends — Brayden Camrud and Kaleb Dahlgren — are among the survivors.

“The community deserves to have a good day,” Stephenson told The Associated Press. “We’re not trying to be saviours by any means because nothing can replace a life. We’re just trying to make it as positive a day as we can and hopefully put some smiles and some laughs on some people’s faces.”

Stephenson said he was thrilled to see Camrud in Las Vegas when the Capitals won the Cup and was happy to be skating with Dahlgren again this summer.

He understands many weren’t so lucky, which is why he thought of Humboldt before planning any other activity he’d do in his short period with the Cup.

Members of the Broncos organization will be with Stephenson and the Cup for a private function before he takes the famous trophy to a public event this afternoon.

