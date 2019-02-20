Carey rolls, Homan and McCarville advance to Scotties championship round

SYDNEY, N.S. — Chelsea Carey and her teammates had a purpose when they formed a new rink ahead of this season.

Their goal was to become a solid team that could grind out tough victories when needed. The Alberta champs have done just that this week at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Carey opened the preliminary round with four one-point victories in a row. The last three wins were more comfortable, the latest decision a 12-3 rout of Quebec’s Gabrielle Lavoie on Wednesday at Centre 200.

Carey was alone in top spot in the Pool A standings at 7-0.

“We’ve had to really battle through parts of this season and we’ve all stuck together, put our nose to the grindstone and done that,” Carey said. ”This week is no different.”

Carey had secured a spot in the championship round before her latest win. Ontario’s Rachel Homan and Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville earned their berths with victories Wednesday afternoon.

Homan booked her ticket with an 8-6 win over British Columbia’s Sarah Wark. McCarville joined Homan at 5-2 after a 7-5 extra-end victory over Manitoba’s Tracy Fleury.

“For some reason when our team’s back is against the wall, we seem to play better,” McCarville said. “We bear down and we make those shots.”

Fleury and Wark (both 4-3) will meet in a tiebreaker Thursday morning for the fourth and final spot.

Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt and Team Wild Card’s Casey Scheidegger (both 5-1) had locked up two of the four Pool B spots entering the preliminary round finale Wednesday night.

Saskatchewan’s Robyn Silvernagle and Team Canada’s Jennifer Jones (both 4-2) improved their chances of joining them with morning victories to guarantee tiebreaker appearances at a minimum.

Silvernagle beat Yukon’s Nicole Baldwin 6-4 while Jones’s Winnipeg rink topped Kelli Sharpe of Newfoundland and Labrador 8-4.

P.E.I. hammered Kerry Galusha 15-5 to drop the Northwest Territories skip to fifth place at 3-3. Scheidegger’s rink from Lethbridge, Alta., beat Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick 7-3.

Jones and Silvernagle could book championship round berths with victories in the night draw.

Silvernagle was to face Birt and Jones was to meet Scheidegger. Galusha, who needed a win to get into a tiebreaker, was to play Baldwin while Crawford and Sharpe met in a game without championship round implications.

Records from the preliminary round carry over with the top four teams advancing to the Page Playoffs on Saturday. The semifinal and final will be played Sunday.

Carey, third Sarah Wilkes, second Dana Ferguson and lead Rachel Brown hold the No. 4 spot in the Canadian rankings. The Calgary skip’s father, Dan Carey, is handling coaching duties.

The rink won the Canad Inns Women’s Classic in October but has struggled at the Grand Slams. However, the team outplayed a tough field in the recent Alberta playdowns and has come through so far at the nationals.

“We’ve had a ton of close games that we’ve had to really battle through,” Carey said. “We had some games where we let teams back in and it was emotionally a bit difficult and we had to hang in there.”

The Calgary skip won the Scotties in 2016 with a different lineup. Carey said she’s embracing the pressure and challenge of going for another title.

“My dad used to tell me when I was a kid that when you’re nervous it’s your body telling you that you’re ready to do something,” Carey said. “I’ve always tried to hang on with that. It’s not necessarily a fun feeling while you’re in it but you learn to deal with those nerves and you learn to enjoy it.

“That means you have an opportunity to do something great.”

Crawford missed the cut in Pool B at 2-4 after 13 draws. She was followed by Sharpe at 1-5 and Baldwin at 0-6. In Pool A, Nova Scotia’s Jill Brothers finished at 2-5, ahead of Nunavut’s Jenine Bodner (1-6) and Lavoie (0-7).

The Scotties winner will represent Canada at the March 16-24 world women’s curling championship in Silkeborg, Denmark.

Previous story
Bespectacled Hanson brothers still popular decades after ‘Slap Shot’
Next story
Red Deer coach touches lives of young hockey players

Just Posted

Shipping oil by rail questioned

Red Deer-area mayors respond

Country star Gord Bamford and The Reclaws perform free Games concert Friday

Show starts at 6:30 p.m. in heated dome off Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer

Survey looks at social isolation among older men

Partnership between Red Deer College and Golden Circle Resource Centre

Peruvian brothers travel nearly 8,000 km to volunteer at Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Italo and Mirko Del Castillo say Canadian warmth contrasts with twinter cold

Pride Days celebrated for first time at Canada Winter Games on Feb. 21 and 28

Pride Days are another first for Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games.… Continue reading

Gardening: What are you planting in 2019?

What’s new in plants for 2019? Checking catalogues, greenhouses and stores will… Continue reading

Opinion: I spy another energy hypocrite

Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. The mittens provided to… Continue reading

Canada’s bobsleigh team races World Cup on Calgary home track facing closure

CALGARY — Canada’s skeleton and bobsled teams will race a World Cup… Continue reading

Italy becomes ninth international football league to join forces with CFL

TORONTO — Add Italy to the growing list of international football federations… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant Overwatch academy team to be known as the Montreal Rebellion

MONTREAL — The Toronto Defiant’s Overwatch academy team will be known as… Continue reading

Canadian fashion and design insiders recall Karl Lagerfeld’s charm, ingenuity

TORONTO — Several Canadian fashion and design experts who knew couture icon… Continue reading

Millennial Money: Make your funds move at the speed of life

Change is constant — especially when you’re young. Chances are you’ll cycle… Continue reading

TSB says improved tankers involved in Manitoba derailment that spilled crude

ST. LAZARE, Man. — Federal investigators say CN rail cars that spilled… Continue reading

Most Read