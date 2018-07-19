Carter Graf finishes tied for fourth at Alberta Men’s Amateur Championships

Carter Graf (left) chats with Chandler McDowell (right) at the Alberta Junior Boys Championships in Sundre last week. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Golfer Carter Graf ended the week with an impressive total at the Alberta Men’s Amateur Championships.

Graf, 17, managed a top-five finish in the four-day tournament at RedTail Landing just outside of Edmonton.

The Sylvan Lake native fired a final round three-under-par 69 and finished the tournament at 13-under. That left him in a tie for fourth place with Jacob Thomas of Edmonton.

Graf was in the final threesome along with the eventual winner AJ Armstrong, who finished at 19-under and the runner-up, Jesse Galvon who ended up at 17-under. At 17, Graf was also the youngest player in the top 5.

Red Deer Golf and Country Club member Grant Numrich ended the tournament tied for 15th at two-under.

Cole Morrison was two-over and tied for 24th, while Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay was tied for 37th at nine-over.

Olds native Tim Hollman finished tied for 43rd and Cash Reumkens was 57th.



