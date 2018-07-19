Carter Graf (left) chats with Chandler McDowell (right) at the Alberta Junior Boys Championships in Sundre last week. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Carter Graf finishes tied for fourth at Alberta Men’s Amateur Championships

Golfer Carter Graf ended the week with an impressive total at the Alberta Men’s Amateur Championships.

Graf, 17, managed a top-five finish in the four-day tournament at RedTail Landing just outside of Edmonton.

The Sylvan Lake native fired a final round three-under-par 69 and finished the tournament at 13-under. That left him in a tie for fourth place with Jacob Thomas of Edmonton.

Graf was in the final threesome along with the eventual winner AJ Armstrong, who finished at 19-under and the runner-up, Jesse Galvon who ended up at 17-under. At 17, Graf was also the youngest player in the top 5.

Red Deer Golf and Country Club member Grant Numrich ended the tournament tied for 15th at two-under.

Cole Morrison was two-over and tied for 24th, while Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay was tied for 37th at nine-over.

Olds native Tim Hollman finished tied for 43rd and Cash Reumkens was 57th.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kisner shoots 66 to take early lead in British Open

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer gets a taste of unique, fun chilis at cook off

From deer meat to Grand Marnier to raspberry jam everyone at the… Continue reading

NDP wants transport minister to spell out plan to replace Greyhound service

OTTAWA — The opposition New Democrats are calling on the Trudeau government… Continue reading

Auto industry warns Trump administration of ‘alarming’ tariff fallout

OTTAWA — The Trump administration heard plea after plea Thursday from the… Continue reading

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

OTTAWA — The federal government has sent a blunt warning to the… Continue reading

City of Burnaby issues eviction notice to protesters at Kinder Morgan terminal

BURNABY, B.C. — The City of Burnaby is evicting protesters from a… Continue reading

WATCH: Global FMX at Westerner Days

There are three freestyle motocross shows a day at Westerner Park this week

Greenpeace members arrested for climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

MONTREAL — Several Greenpeace members climbed the outside of the Olympic Stadium… Continue reading

B.C.’s Site C dam project behind schedule, plagued by problems: expert

British Columbia’s mammoth Site C hydro-electric project is seriously behind schedule, plagued… Continue reading

Charges laid against woman found in Innisfail hotel room with eight dogs

A woman faces 12 charges after eight dogs were seized from an… Continue reading

Ottawa police investigating fireworks incident involving fans at TFC-Fury match

Ottawa police are investigating a fire that delayed Wednesday night’s Canadian Championship… Continue reading

Pay down debt or save money? How to allocate your cash

It’s one of the most common questions financial advisers hear: should I… Continue reading

Rivers dry and fields dust, Iranian farmers turn to protest

VARZANEH, Iran — The small group of Iranian farmers gathered around their… Continue reading

‘Brady Bunch’ house for sale for nearly $1.9M

LOS ANGELES — The home featured in the opening and closing scenes… Continue reading

Five lambs, horse, cat and dog stolen from Sundre-area home

Man and woman face charges

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month