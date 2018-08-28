Carter Graf has impressive showing at Red Deer Golf and Country Club Championship

Red Deer Golf and Country Club head professional Dean Manz (left), along with Carter Graf. Graf, 17, won both the junior and men’s title at the 96th Red Deer Golf and Country Club Championship on the weekend. (Contributed photo)

Carter Graf topped kids his own age, then went after the field at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club.

Graf, 17, earned the club championship junior title last Friday, before posting an impressive two-day total to win the Men’s title at the 96th Club Championship.

Graf fired an opening round 69 and followed that with a 68 in the final round Sunday to win the Woods Flight. His seven-under-par was one stroke better than Mike McAdam.

Merv Dusyk won the Senior Men’s title and Sharon Peart earned both the Ladies and Senior Ladies club championship. Dusyk earned the victory with a two-under 142 over the two days, three shots ahead of Pete Duncan. Peart was the top female with a two-day total of 162.



