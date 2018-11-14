Carter Graf second at MJT National Golf Championship

Sylvan Lake native Carter Graf (third from left) finished second at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour National Championship in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo Courtesy of MJT)

Sylvan Lake golfer Carter Graf finished within a few strokes of a national title on the weekend in Arizona.

The 17-year-old Central Albertan was second in the Junior Boys category at the three-day Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour National Championship in Phoenix, Ariz.

Graf finished the event with a three-round total of 218, five strokes back of Kelowna, B.C. native Justin Towill.

Camrose native Jayla Kucy was sixth in the U15 Girls age group with a three-round score of 252.

In the Bantam Boys age group, Logan Graf finished eighth with a score of 224 over three days.

Red Deer’s Cole Bergheim also performed well, finishing in a tie for seventh after a three-day score of 222.

Devin Kucy of Camrose was 28th in the Juvenile Boys age group, Red Deer County’s Alex Gerrard was 30th and Mason Kucy was 17th in the Junior Boys category.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter