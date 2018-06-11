The doping suspension for Italy’s Sara Errani has been increased from two months to 10 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

CAS increases Sara Errani’s doping suspension to 10 months

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Past French Open finalist Sara Errani’s doping suspension has been increased from two months to 10 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

CAS announced Monday its rulings on appeals by Errani and Italy’s national anti-doping agency, which asked for up to a two-year punishment.

The 31-year-old Italian tested positive for the banned substance letrozole in an out-of-competition drug test at her family home in February 2017. Errani was told about the result in April 2017, but decided to continue competing with the hope of winning on appeal.

Her original two-month ban was served from August to October 2017. That period will count toward her new 10-month suspension.

CAS ruled that the letrozole came from medicine taken by Errani’s mother “that found its way into the family meal prepared by the athlete’s mother and eaten by the entire family, including the athlete” in February 2017. But the court said Errani needed to be more careful and that her mother’s fault “is imputed to her.”

Errani lost the 2012 final at Roland Garros to Maria Sharapova and was ranked as high as No. 5 in singles the next year. Errani also completed a career Grand Slam in doubles with Roberta Vinci.

Errani is ranked 72nd this week. She lost in the first round of the French Open.

Previous story
Brewers get INF Brad Miller from Rays for 1B/OF Ji-Man Choi

Just Posted

Trump attacks put fresh focus on Canada’s supply-managed dairy system

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump upped the ante on Canada’s supply-managed… Continue reading

Crucial test of Ebola vaccine raises hopes, doubts in Congo

MBANDAKA, Congo — Irene Mboyo Mola spent 11 days caring for her… Continue reading

German prosecutors investigate Audi CEO in emissions case

FRANKFURT — German prosecutors say they have expanded their probe into manipulation… Continue reading

Liberals to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness today

TORONTO —Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is unveiling changes to the Homelessness… Continue reading

Two dead in collision near Olds

Some taken to hospital

WATCH: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Sunday’s weather didn’t stop Central Alberta “queens” to put on a show… Continue reading

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne celebrate Summer Jam’s 25th year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Recent Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne… Continue reading

A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year’s Tony Awards

NEW YORK — A small-scale, intimate musical about hard-won cultural understanding was… Continue reading

Analog charm of World Cup sticker book endures among fans

SAO PAULO — Eighth-grade teacher Ari Mascarenhas could have picked high-tech gadgets… Continue reading

Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security… Continue reading

Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to… Continue reading

How did it come to this? A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

QUEBEC — The leaders of Canada and the United States are locked… Continue reading

Disneyland Paris enters Marvel universe with Avengers theme

CHESSY, France — Helicopters, concept cars and SWAT teams shrouded in smoke… Continue reading

Trump backs out of fragile joint communique after leaving Canada

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Leaders of the G7 alliance produced a carefully… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month