Casey feels Raptors are comfortable in the role of overwhelming favourite

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are in unchartered waters.

For the first time ever, Toronto finds itself as an overwhelming playoff favourite following its 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

That gave the Raptors a 2-0 series lead for the first time in their history.

Toronto opened with a 114-106 victory in Game 1, the first time it had won a playoff opener since 2001.

The Raptors finished the regular season with an Eastern Conference-best 59-23 record.

Toronto head coach Dwane Casey says the role of solid favourite is one the Raptors are comfortable with.

The series will shift to Washington, with the third game in the best-of-seven affair scheduled for Friday night. Game 4 will go Sunday.

The Canadian Press

