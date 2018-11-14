Casey proud of his influence on the Raptors, Canadian basketball

TORONTO — Dwane Casey said it was strange being back on the Toronto Raptors basketball court where he’d left so much “blood, sweat and tears.”

Especially after it took him a while to find it again.

The former longtime Raptors coach arrived at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday morning ahead of his Detroit Pistons’ game against Toronto, and joked with a huge media gathering about not knowing his way through the visiting team’s entrance.

“I didn’t know where to go, had no clue,” Casey said with a laugh.

Casey’s seven-year tenure in Toronto ended with a franchise-record 59-win regular season and an NBA coach of the year trophy, but also a third consecutive playoff loss to Cleveland, which ultimately cost him his job.

The 61-year-old coach insisted there were no hard feelings toward Toronto and the organization, and said he’s proud of what he accomplished with what’s now the league’s hottest team.

“I left here with my head high and did what I was asked to do, to take this program … I know revisionist history and everyone wants to take credit for the wins, and the losses is an orphan,” said Casey, who addressed every reporter with a handshake. ”I’ll take all the losses but I know what we started with, how it was built, what was built and how it got there. I take total pride in that.”

The Raptors planned to honour Casey with a video tribute early in the game, but the coach said he was prepared for either cheers or boos from the crowd.

“I’ve been in this league long enough,” he said. ”I went back to Minnesota after getting fired there. I’m a big boy. I feel good knowing I left something here in Canada that was positive and good, and it wasn’t negative and bad… I have no ill will for anybody. I understand what happened, how it happened. I don’t know why it happened. (But) I understand it.”

Those in Canadian basketball will tell you Casey’s influence on the sport here is felt beyond the Raptors, a fact he also takes pride in.

“I thank God every day I was able to come here and to give something to basketball as Vince Carter did, as a lot of great players before me came in here and did,” he said. “I tried to help a lot of coaches across the country and in the city.

“It’s big, basketball in Canada is at an all-time high. Some of the top players in this country and this city are being highly recruited and hopefully (I) had something to do with that and leave that little mark behind.”

Casey often talked about how much he enjoyed living in Canada, and he had kind words Wednesday for the country he and wife Brenda and their two kids had embraced.

“Tim Hortons. My son loves Timbits and thank God they have Timbits and Tim Hortons in Detroit because he wouldn’t be able to survive,” he joked.

He added on a serious note: “Just treating people right, doing right by people, being nice to people, being honest with people. All those things are positive Canadian norms and values that I hope my kids picked up and it rubbed off on me, too.”

Lori Ewing , The Canadian Press

