Celebrating 20 years of running in Red Deer

Central Alberta’s biggest marathon will celebrate 20 years of running next month.

The 20th annual Woody’s RV World Marathon is Sunday, May 20 in Red Deer. There will be a 42.2-kilometre full marathon, a 21.1-kilometre half-marathon, a 10K and a kids’ run.

“We offer something for everyone at this event – it’s something the whole family can participate in,” said Curtis Marquart, race director.

Marquart said he hopes to see 1,000 to 1,200 runners between all the races.

This is Marquart’s first year as race director, but he has been on the race committee for the last four or five years. He said it’s seems surreal they will celebrate 20 years of the event next month.

“It’s grown leaps and bounds and it’s become a pillar of the running committee.

“We’re celebrating the past, we’re celebrating where we are now and we’re celebrating where this event is going to be. We want to honour the people who started the event and … everyone who’s been involved,” Marquart said.

Volunteers are needed for the event, Marquart said.

“We won’t turn down anybody, I guarantee that,” he said. “Whether you want to be a course marshal, give out race packages the night before or if you want to give water to racers at the finish line, there are many areas people can help.”

Marquart said the course, which hasn’t changed over the past few years, is breathtaking.

“We get to see the best of Red Deer,” he said. “You’ll run along the river and it’s a nice, scenic event. It’s no wonder why people come back every year and do it.”

About 90 per cent of the course is on city trails, he added.

“We love doing this and we want to share our enthusiasm with running with as many people as we can,” he said.

Two years ago, there was a lot of rain on the day of the race.

But “last year the weather was beautiful – it was the perfect day,” Marquart said, adding he hopes for the same this year.

The kids’ race and 10K are close to selling out.

For more information, to register or to volunteer, visit www.reddeermarathon.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Celebrating 20 years of running in Red Deer

