Celtics’ Irving needs knee surgery, out for playoffs

BOSTON — Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving will need surgery on his left knee and miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

The team said Thursday he is expected to make a full recovery in four to five months.

In the upcoming surgery, two screws will be removed. They were implanted after his patellar fracture during the 2015 NBA Finals. Irving recently developed an infection at the site of the screws, and now they must be taken out.

The team had said the knee was structurally sound and the kneecap healed, but the wire had been putting pressure on the knee.

Previous story
Blackhawks keeping Quenneville, Bowman after poor season
Next story
Smith into butterfly final at Commonwealth Games

Just Posted

Red Deer pickleball open house a success

More than 70 people filled the Snell Auditorium to see plans for a 20-court pickleball facility

Rona’s south Red Deer store closing

Lowe’s-owned Rona to keep the north Red Deer store open

Jake’s Gift returns to Central Alberta

Red Deer performance on April 17

Many ‘firsts’ in 2017 Red Deer municipal election

Highest-ever turnout in advanced polls was among them

Random police checks should be banned: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

HALIFAX — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is renewing his call for… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

A tiny skeleton found in Chile might look like an alien, but her genes tell a different story

The Atacama skeleton, or Ata, named after the Chilean desert where the… Continue reading

Two bears were badly burned in wildfires, and fish skin helped heal them

When Jamie Peyton first examined the bears’ paws last month, she figured… Continue reading

School visit: Gateway Christian School

Thank you Grade 8 students

Tim Hortons falls 40 spots in annual reputation ranking amid franchisee troubles

A new survey suggests Tim Hortons has fallen out of favour with… Continue reading

Airline group says it’s setting safety standards for animals

An airline trade group says it’s setting safety standards for pets shipped… Continue reading

10 tools every new homeowner should own

Having a few essentials in your toolbox can help you make some common repairs yourself

Dad brings daughter’s stuffed turtle to work for 18 years

She gifted him the stuffed animal when she was just two years old

Number of women running for US House seats sets record

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — The number of women running for seats in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month