The Central Zone team will prepare for provincials in Medicine Hat Easter week after last weekend’s Central Alberta 5 Pin Bowlers Association Open Championship in Red Deer. (Photo courtesy Alberta 5 Pin Bowlers Association Facebook)

Central Alberta bowlers take home Red Deer Advocate trophies

Two multi-time champions kept the wins rolling at the bowling alley this past weekend.

Red Deer’s Nancy Gervais and Blackfalds’ Gary Baird won the ladies’ and men’s Red Deer Advocate trophies at The Central Alberta 5 Pin Bowlers Association Open Championship on the weekend.

Gervais rallied from a 221 average in the first half by bowling 264 average in the second half, finishing with a 242 overall result. This was Gervais’ 14th championship victory since 1986.

On the men’s side, Baird won his fourth consecutive title averaging 263 over 20 games. Baird was sitting in sixth after the first half of the tournament by averaging 286 over the second half.

This was the 51st consecutive year the Red Deer Advocate trophies were handed out.

The Central Zone team will now prepare for the provincial championship Easter week in Medicine Hat.

On the women’s team, Gervais will be joined by Donna Hort (Red Deer), Andrea Leavitt (Drumheller), Aurora Crockford (Red Deer), Robyn Smith (Red Deer) and Nicole Philpott (Camrose).

Joining Baird on the men’s team are Karie Kreutz (Wetaskiwin), Gene Ziebarth (Millet), Harvey von Hollen (Red Deer), Justin Langrock (Lacombe) and Victor Fobert (Drayton Valley).

The mixed team is comprised of Peggy and Eric Kjos (Wetaskiwin), Holly Harris (Olds), Rhonda Barber (Red Deer), Shelby Chrest (Red Deer) and Brandon Cockburn (Leduc).

Full scoring details from the central zone bowling championship can be found at www.centralalberta5pin.com.


