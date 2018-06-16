Central Alberta Buccaneers wide receiver Ben Hnatiuk dodges a tackle from Lloydminster Vandals on Saturday night at Setters Place at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Central Alberta Bucs aerial assault sinks Vandals

Next home game July 7

The Central Buccaneers scored early and often in the first half for the second straight week.

They cruised to a 64-19 victory over the Lloydminster Vandals Saturday at Great Chief Park, thanks to six touchdown passes from quarterback Brandon Leyh in the first half. With the win, the Bucs improved to 2-1 on the Alberta Football League season.

“We got our flow pretty well and we just made it happen. Receivers made plays, guys were open and we had a focus on setting the tempo underneath. Got in a nice rhythm early on and it was good,” said Leyh of the offensive performance.

Leyh connected for three scores in the opening quarter, before he added three more in the second quarter to open up a massive 57-7 advantage. Josh Blanchard and Preston Bailey each caught a pair of touchdowns for the Bucs while Ben Hnatiuk and Cam Heslop had receiving scores of their own in the first 30 minutes of the contest. Judah Knip also added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Hnatiuk late in the third quarter.

“We’re close but we’re not there yet,” said Leyh about how the team has looked through three games this season.

“We missed a couple balls that we shouldn’t have missed and had some receivers open that I overthrew it. We’re getting there for sure.”

The Bucs defence was also stout on the evening, only allowing three scores from the visitors. Bucs cornerback Ashton Jones had an interception return for a touchdown late in the first half.

“Defence played really well. Defence is a strong point of the squad this year and they are only going to get better,” Leyh added.

“Devon Hand brings a lot of pressure and that’s stressful and frustrating as a quarterback and I know I wouldn’t want to play against our defence.”

Jordan Moss caught the first score of the second half for the Vandals and Mike Holman also ran in a touchdown late in the game.

The Bucs will travel to Calgary on June 23 and return to Settlers Place at Great Chief Park on July 7.

