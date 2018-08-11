Central Alberta Buccaneers Tylor Johannesson catches a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Leyh during a game against the Fort McMurray Monarchs on Saturday at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Central Alberta Bucs fall late to Fort McMurray Monarchs

Bucs will host a playoff game on Aug. 18

The Central Alberta Buccaneers let a critical win slip away on Saturday at Great Chief Park.

In an all-important battle for first in the Alberta Football League, it was the Fort McMurray Monarchs had the last laugh in the final game of the regular season.

The Monarchs found the end zone with just 2:07 left in the game when Karsten Millar hit Keon Hughes to take a 21-17 advantage.

Monarchs running back Bryce Harper, the league leader in rushing touchdowns rumbled into the end zone to throw some salt in the wound with just over a minute left on the clock.

As time expired the Monarchs hit another passing touchdown to close out the 35-17 victory and that didn’t sit well with the Buccanneers.

“It’s something we’re going to remember,” said Bucs defensive back Tylor Johannesson.

“They want to be able to say they won 35-17. I think they know and we know and probably everyone here knows what happened with our quarterback and that wasn’t the true score of the game. They need that for their egos. We’ll remember it.”

With the Buccaneers leading 14-9 early in the third quarter after a lengthy lightning delay, quarterback Brandon Leyh scrambled for a first down and was hit hard by a Monarchs’ defender. The quarterback wasn’t able to come back in the game and wide receiver Josh Blanchard was forced to take over.

“I think we win by a decent amount if our quarterback stays healthy,” said Johannesson.

“He’s the best player in the league and obviously makes us go. Unfortunately, the guy who came in is an athlete but doesn’t get a lot of practice reps… our backup is hurt. Our defence held us in there, we just tried to stick it but couldn’t score points.”

The Buccaneers appeared to force a fumble while they had the lead late in the game, but after the ball rolled out of bounds, the referees ruled that it was an incomplete pass. For a team without a quarterback, it was another backbreaking play.

“At that point, it was tough because we needed that,” Johannesson said.

“We made a big play and it sucked the wind out of our sails. The guys were just battling so hard.”

Early in the night, neither team allowed a score in the first quarter until the home side broke the deadlock midway through the second.

The Bucs finally broke through with a 10-yard touchdown passing score at 7:07 of the second. Leyh, the league’s leading passer with 30 touchdowns hit Ben Hnatiuk to get the Bucs on the board. Leyh added another touchdown in the quarter with a 30-yard heave to Johannesson.

With just over a minute left in the half, the Monarchs finally found the end zone with a short quarterback sneak.

Blanchard struggled in his first few poessions and threw a crucial interception deep in Bucs territory late in the third quarter. The miscue allowed the Monarchs to score three plays later on another quarterback sneak.

First place was on the line and two of the league’s top defenses’ doing battle Saturday, Johannesson said his team did exactly what they needed to on that side of the ball but just weren’t able to get one final stop.

“I’m proud of them. A lot of those guys I’ve played with for a long time here. We’re just a bunch of guys that work and come to practice and play hard,” he said.

“That’s a team of a lot of guys that got cut from CFL teams and fringe pro players. We’ve got a group of incredible guys that fly around the field.”

The Buccaneers only loss of the year came to the Monarchs on the road in their opening game of the AFL season. In the defeat, the Bucs finished second with a 6-2 record on the year.

The Bucs will host an AFL semi-final game next Saturday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Great Chief Park.

 

Central Alberta Buccaneers wideout Ben Hnatiuk shakes off a Fort McMurray Monarchs tackle and rumbles into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of Alberta Football League action Saturday at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Video: Pickleball frenzy reaching its peak in Red Deer
Next story
Canada crushes Sweden to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup under-18 tournament

Just Posted

WATCH: Riding to support people suffering from mental illness and brain injuries

The 10th Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride was Saturday in Red Deer

Former professional cyclist Tyler Hamilton speaks at Red Deer Public Library

A former professional cyclist who shined a spotlight on cycling’s doping culture… Continue reading

Red Deer couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Plenty has changed over the past seven decades, but one Red Deer… Continue reading

Children under age 12 suspected in $150,000 worth of vandalism

Red Deer business targeted

Energy consumption rises with temperature

No records broken in Red Deer, yet

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Search and rescue crews train in Central Alberta

Finding a downed aircraft as quickly as possible can help save lives.… Continue reading

Fredericton man charged with four counts of first-degree murder in shooting

FREDERICTON — Police say a 48-year-old man charged with four counts of… Continue reading

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

NFL players emphasize reasons for anthem demonstrations

President Donald Trump wants players to ‘find another way to protest’

Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump’s racism ‘with my own eyes’

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in… Continue reading

Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee… Continue reading

Ponoka man faces 95 theft-related charges

Police recover stolen licence plates, mail, tools

Court dismisses CN’s appeal of decision on clamorous Winnipeg railway

Augustina Harker has avoided relaxing and playing with her partner and two… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month