Central Alberta football players crack Senior Bowl North roster

Hunting Hills Lightning slotback Nathan LaVigne was one of seven players selected to the North Roster for the 29th Annual High School Football All-Star Game on Monday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

A group of local high school football players are among the elite in the province after being selected to the Football Alberta Senior Bowl on Monday.

Seven players from Central Alberta were named to the North Roster of 42 players for the high school football all-star game that will take place in Edmonton on May 21.

The players were picked from a tryout camp at Foote Field in Edmonton on the weekend.

Quarterbacks Johnny Ericson (Lacombe Composite High School) and Brandon Rees (Hunting Hills High School) will play pivot for the North squad.

A pair of Hunting Hills Lightning receivers, Nathan LaVigne and Layton Barisenkoff also made the team. Matt Darnell of Lacombe was also one of the eight receivers that made the cut. LaVigne was the Central Alberta High School Football MVP this past year.

Lightning linebacker Kallen Vickery was selected to the team on defence and Lindsay Thurber Raiders defensive back Evan Aldrich rounded out the Central Alberta names on the roster.

The 29th annual Senior Bowl High School Football All-Star Game will be held on May 21.



