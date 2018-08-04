Central Alberta gets Hlinka Gretzky Cup preview

Penhold, Sylvan Lake and Lacombe got a taste of international hockey with Hlinka Gretzky Cup exhibition games Saturday.

The Red Deer Rebels’ first pick in the 2018 CHL Import Draft Oleg Zaitsev led Russia to a 7-0 victory over Switzerland at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex in Lacombe.

Zaitsev and Rayoslav Likhachyov recorded a goal and an assist each for Russia, while goaltenders Vladimir Sartakov and Yaroslav combined to stop all 11 Swiss shots.

Sweden defeated Finland 4-3 in a shootout at the Penhold Multiplex.

Swede Philip Broberg scored the opening goal halfway through the second period, but Finland’s Antti Saarela tied the game with just under two minutes left in the period.

Lucas Raymond put Sweden back on top early in the third, but goals from Patrik Puistola and Leevi Aaltonen two minutes apart put Finland ahead.

With three minutes left in the game Raymond beat Finnish netminder Roope Taponen, who stopped 35 of 38 shots, for the second time in the period to force overtime.

Neither team could convert in overtime and all three of Finland’s shooters were stopped by Swedish goaltender Jesper Wallstedt in the shootout.

Alexander Holtz, who assisted on both Raymond goals, scored the shootout winner.

The United States defeated Slovakia 10-3 at the NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake.

The Americans outscored Slovakia 7-3 through two periods and added three empty-net goals in the final frame.

John Farinacci led the way for the U.S., recording one goal and three assists. His teammates Josh Groll and Nicholas Robertson each chipped in two goals and an assist.

Martin Chromiak scored two goals and Michal Mrazik recorded two assists for Slovakia.

Another exhibition game between Canada and the Czech Republic will be played Saturday at Servus Arena in Red Deer.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup begins Monday – Red Deer will host two games a day from Monday to Wednesday at the Servus Arena. The other games will be played in Edmonton.

For the full schedule, visit www.hlinkagretzky.com.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter