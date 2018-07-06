Central Alberta golfers have strong showing at Alberta Junior and Juvenile Championships

(L to R) Mark Janes, Cole Bergheim, Logan Graf, Chandler McDowell and Carter Graff all represented Central Alberta well at the Alberta Junior and Juvenile Boys Golf Championships at Sundre Golf Club this week. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Central Alberta was strongly represented this week at the Alberta Junior and Juvenile Championship in Sundre.

Chandler McDowell of Innisfail Golf and Country Club easily picked up the junior title with a 10-under-par 278, but five Central Alberta golfers also finished in the top 20.

Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay had the second highest finish with a nine-over-par that left him tied for eighth place. Sylvan Lake native Carter Graf tied for 13th with Chase Broderson of Lacombe at 11-over. Jace Ouellete of Red Deer snuck into a tie for 19th at 15-over for the tournament.

Add three young teens in Cole Bergheim (14), Logan Graf (13), Mark Janes (13) who all made the cut against some much older competition and the future is bright for the sport.

McDowell, who used to team up with Bergheim back as junior golfers said it was cool to see all the local kids play well in Sundre.

“It’s awesome. Always good to have your friends out here playing well alongside you and it’s always a good time,” McDowell said.

Riverbend’s Tanner Smith and Jordan Cooke of Sylvan Lake also made the cut at the week-long tournament.

McKinlay, who has represented Canada overseas and played in tournaments across the country said it was an awesome experience to see all the guys he’s grown up playing against doing well in Sundre.

“A lot of the guys on Team Alberta finished in the top 10 which is good to see. It’s good because we play with each other week in and week out and to see everybody improve and get better. Good to see everyone playing well,” McKinlay said.



