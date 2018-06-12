Central Alberta golfers in MJT Alberta Series

A handful of Central Alberta golfers finished top five in their divisions at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour Alberta Series competition in Red Deer this past weekend.

Red Deer College Athletics presented the competition at River Bend Golf Club Saturday and Sunday.

Red Deer’s Cole Bergheim and Sylvan Lake’s Logan Graf tied for fourth in the bantam boys division after each scored a 164. Sylvan Lake’s Jordan Cooke scored a 161, which earned him fifth in the juvenile boys division.

For full results visit www.maplejt.com.



