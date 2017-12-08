Central Alberta High School Football League hands out year-end awards

Hunting Hills Lightning slotback/ defensive end Nathan LaVigne was named the Central Alberta High School Football League city MVP on Thursday at a banquet in Ponoka. (File photo)

The high school football season officially came to a close Thursday night as the Central Alberta High School Football League celebrated their year-end award winners.

At a banquet in Ponoka, Hunting Hills Lightning slotback/ defensive end Nathan LaVigne was named the city league MVP, while Wetaskiwin Sabres slotback/linebacker Jake Gusse earned the honour for the rural league.

LaVigne, a grade 12 student at Hunting Hills had seven touchdowns in the regular season and averaged 22.6 yards per reception. In the city league final against Lacombe, he scored two offensive touchdowns and also recovered a fumble in the endzone for a third score. LaVigne was the seventh player in school history to win the award.

His teammate Luc Lukalu was also recognized, the grade 10 running back was named the city league Rookie of the Year.

Cole Nichols of the Stettler Wildcats picked up the Rookie of the Year award for the rural league.

Lacombe Rams quarterback Johnny Ericson was the city league most valuable player on offence, he picked up the award after having a 62 per cent completion percentage on the season along with 1560 yards passing. Stettler quarterback Carson Neitz won the award for the rural league with 41 completions on 83 attempts for the year with a total of 733 yards.

On special teams, Lindsay Thurber Raiders punter/kicker Sean Vandervlis, who also played quarterback was the city league special teams player of the year. Steele Nichols was the winner in the rural league.

The top defensive player was Darian Zager from the Notre Dame Cougars and Frank Maddock Warriors linebacker Ryan Kalenith was the rural winner.

The top linemen was Carson Lethbridge from the Sylvan Lake Lakers and Derek Friesen was the winner for the city league.

Along with major awards, each league selected all-stars. The following are the all-stars from each school in both the rural and city league.

H.J. Cody School: Carson Lethbridge, Patrick Bennett, Kyle Zenert, Brett Zenert, Ardan Kasha, Caleb Johnson and Tristan Loewen.

William. E. Hay: Justin Matchett, Kamerson Bainbridge, Kelly Page, Danny Lesage, Lincoln Lesage and Steele Nichols.

Wetaskiwin High School: Lucas Bishop, Nathan Weibe Jake Gusse, Layden Armsden, Noah White, Quinn Letawsky, Michael Leeb, Calvin Johnson, and Brody Christie.

Camrose Composite High School: Nick Loanidis, Terryl Sherman, Tynan McCarthy, and Trey Gerhardt.

Drayton Valley: Reid McCargar, Tristan Bentham, Ethan Martin, Ryan Kalenith, and Chase Melin.

Rocky Mountain House: Eric Allen, Elliot Speight, and Kyler Jacklin.

Ponoka High School: Jared Bussiere, and Tristan Young.

Notre Dame High School: Darian Zager, Derek Friesen, and Leigh Pico.

Hunting Hills High School: Layton Barisenkoff, Kolton Densmore, Dolan Hills, Nathan LaVigne, Adrik Lubchenko, Luc Lukalu, Brandon Rees, Austin Schneider, Warner Schultz, and Kallen Vickery.

Lacombe Composite High School: Johnny Ericson, Matty Darnell, Wyatt Glover, Tristyn Foley, Ryker Lunn, Evan Standish, and Turner Douglas.

Lindsay Thurber Composite High School: Sean Vandervlis, Kade Best, Evan Aldrich, Keegan Gabrielson, Josh Campbell, and Connor McCrea.



