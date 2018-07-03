Central Alberta Predators U18 Girls win rugby gold in Edmonton

The Central Alberta Predators Rugby teams competed at the Alberta Regional Championships on the weekend. (RJ Photography Photo)

The Central Alberta Predators girls rugby teams had a successful showing on the weekend in Edmonton.

Both the U18 and U16 Girls Predators picked up medals at the Alberta Regional Championships from June 29- July 1. The U18 girls earned gold with a 10-5 win over Edmonton Gold, while the U16 Girls grabbed bronze for their efforts.

On the road to gold, the U18 team beat the Edmonton Gold 24-14 in their opener, then topped the Calgary Mavericks 27-0 and also defeated the Deep South All-Stars 39-0.

U18 team members include: Avy Lamb (Lacombe), Emily LeMasurier (Red Deer), Emily Brown (Stettler), Emma Schoeninger (Drayton Valley) Gabby Sever (Rocky Mountain House), Heather Ritchie (Red Deer), Jasmine Brown (Red Deer), Kayden Byrtus (Red Deer) Kirsten Kehler (Red Deer), Laeken Kinch (Rocky Mountain House), Sadie Diegel (Stettler), Tessa Strom (Red Deer), Brooklyn Perry (Stettler), Camryn Holland (Red Deer), Janelle Agot (Innisfail), Kennedy Baillon (Red Deer), Kianna Doyle (Red Deer), Laurel Stephan (Red Deer), Mackenzie Partridge (Red Deer), Morgan Warner (Red Deer), Olivia Watson (Red Deer), Shaylyn McNeill (Stettler), Triny Allier (Red Deer) and Tanille Collicutt (Red Deer).

Both the U16 and U18 Predators boys finished fourth at the event.



