Central Alberta Predators win rugby sevens showcase

The Central Alberta Predators U18 rugby team picked up a gold medal on the weekend at a tournament in Edmonton. (Contributed photo)

The Central Alberta Predators U18 female rugby team picked up a gold medal on the weekend against some of the Alberta’s top competition.

The Predators were winners at the Alberta Sevens Regional Championship, an indoor tournament in Edmonton that gathers regional representatives from across the province. Some players from the event are then selected to represent the Alberta Wolfpack at nationals in March.

In round robin play, the Predators went 2-0 to open the weekend, but fell in their third game 24-21 to the U of A Athlete Academy program. Central Alberta won their final game of the round robin 29-10 over Edmonton Gold.

The Central Alberta side won gold with a 17-15 win in a rematch over the host Athlete Academy team. The Predators led 17-0 at halftime, but the Academy group stormed back and had a convert to tie the game in the final seconds but failed to put it through.

Many of the Central Alberta players also represented the Red Deer Titans U18 team that won provincial gold last summer.

Members of the Predators team included: Mackenzie Partridge (Red Deer), Heather Ritchie (Red Deer, Sidney Kozelenko (Red Deer), Tessa Strom (Red Deer), Emily Brown (Byemoor), Gabrielle Sever (Rocky Mountain House), Jada Holtkamp (Rimbey), Laeken Kinch (Rocky Mountain House), Makyla Kristian (Red Deer), Sydney Burchnall (Rimbey) Janelle Agot (Red Deer), Olivia Quaife (Blufton) Laurel Stephan (Red Deer), Naomi Brunner (Red Deer), and Sam Smith (Stettler).



