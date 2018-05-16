Central Alberta talent ready for Football Alberta Senior Bowl

Game is set for Monday in Edmonton

Seven Central Alberta players are gearing up to play in the annual high school football all-star game on Monday.

At the 29th edition of the Senior Bowl, players from Hunting Hills High School, Lacombe Composite High School and Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School will take the field representing Team North in the game versus Team South.

Central Alberta High School Football League MVP Nathan LaVigne from Hunting Hills headlines the class, with teammate and quarterback Brandon Rees also in the fold. Lacombe Rams pivot Johnny Ericson also made the team.

Matt Darnell, a Rams wideout made the roster, along with Hunting Hills Lightning receiver Layton Barisenkoff.

On defence, linebacker Kallen Vickey is in the mix as well as defensive back Evan Aldridge from the Lindsay Thurber Raiders.

Hunting Hills Lightning head coach Kyle Sedgwick is on the sideline as an assistant coach.

The players will arrive at Foote Field in Edmonton on Friday, and go through workouts on both Saturday and Sunday before the game on Monday.

In last year’s all-star game, Notre Dame Cougars’ Payton LaGrange had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown. LaGrange was named the North MVP for his defensive efforts.

In the nearly 30-year history of the game, LaGrange was the first North MVP from Red Deer since Russ Hart earned the honour in 1996.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter