Central Alberta teams gear up for ASAA Volleyball Provincials

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders will be seeking to rewrite the record books this weekend in Grande Prairie.

Since 1999, the Raiders senior girls have been a dominant force at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association 4A Volleyball Provincial Championships.

They have won five provincial titles over that time, including last year in Medicine Hat. They have finished top four in the province, 12 times since 1999. The last team to repeat as 4A girls champions were the Centennial High School from Calgary in 2010 and 2011.

The Raiders are the top-ranked team heading into the 2018 provincials, with less than a handful of losses in close to 50 matches this season.

They will start the pursuit of a second straight title Thursday at Charles Spencer High School against the host school in round robin play.

On the men’s side in Grande Prairie, Central Alberta is represented by a pair of schools. The Notre Dame Cougars qualified as the second-ranked school in the province. They topped the Lindsay Thurber Raiders in the best-of-three zone final to clinch their berth. The Raiders also snuck into provincials, and are the 10 seed heading into the tournament. Notre Dame will square off with the Jasper Place Rebels to open the tournament on Thursday.

The Raiders senior boys will play St. Mary’s High School out of Calgary to kick off the event. You can watch the live stream of the tournament here.

For volleyball fans in Central Alberta, Rocky Mountain House will play host to the ASAA 3A Boys Volleyball Provincials. West Central High School is the host and the H.J. Cody Lakers are also in the tournament. H.J. Cody lines up with Edmonton Christian to open the festivities Thursday at 12:30 p.m., while the host Rebels play ST. Paul Regional at 1:45 p.m. At 8 p.m. Thursday, the Lakers play Cardstaon and the Rebels square off with Peace Wapiti Academy.

In 3A girls play, Camrose Composite High School plays in Beaverlodge.

Penhold Crossing High School travels to Camrose for the 2A ASAA Boys Provincial Championships. Our Lady Of Mount Pleasant of Camrose plays host to both the girls and boys championships.

Both the Central Alberta Christian High School boys and girls will play in the 1A Championships in Bashaw and

In Bashaw, both the host and the CACHS Knights start the tournament Thursday at 12:45 p.m. The CACHS Knights senior girls will play in Bassano, opening the event Thursday at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

For like scores, check out https://www.asaa.ca/championships/list/volleyball.