Central Alberta teams into playoffs at ASAA Volleyball Provincials

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior girls are into the semi-finals at the 4A Alberta Schools Athletic Association Volleyball Provincials in Grande Prairie.

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior girls also went 1-2 in round robin play. They finished third in pool A, with losses to Western Canada (11-25, 25-10, 12-15) and Charles Spencer (23-25, 25-18, 12-15). They won in three sets over Jasper Place (27-25, 19-25, 15-13). They beat St. Francis in three sets (25-13, 25-16, 25-21) and advanced to the semi-final Saturday morning.

The Raiders senior boys had a successful round-robin showing at the 4A ASAA Volleyball Provincial Championships.

They knocked off Catholic Central (19-25, 25-16, 15-9), St. Mary’s (25-17, 25-14) and Holy Trinity (25-16, 25-16). In the first playoff round, the Raiders topped host Charles Spencer in five sets.

The Notre Dame Cougars also opened the tournament with a two-set loss to Jasper Place (14-25, 17-25). They beat Strathcona in three-sets (25-18, 19-25, 16-14) but lost their final round robin game to Western Canada (19-25, 18-25).

Both the Raiders and Cougars will play in the consolation semi-final on Saturday.

H.J. Cody dropped all four matches in round-robin play in the 3A ASAA provincials in Rocky Mountain House. Saturday morning they will play Cochrane. Host West Central High School Rebels went 1-4 in pool play. Their win came against St. Paul Regional (20-25, 27-25, 15-11). They will play Barrhead Saturday.

In senior girls 3A play, Camrose finished round robin 0-4.

Penhold lost all three of their matches to open the 2A ASAA Provincial Championships. They fell to West Island College, Ecole Maurice Lavallee and Vauxhall all in straight sets. They will play their final pool game Saturday morning against La Crete.

The CACHS Knights opened the 1A senior boys provincials in Bashaw with three wins. They topped St. Jerome’s, Covenant Canadian Reformed School and Brant Christian. Bashaw lost their opening game Thursday but bounced back with a pair of wins Friday. Both CACHS and Bashaw advanced into the playoff round Saturday.

In senior girls 1A play, the CACHS Knights won their opening game 25-22, 29-27 over Ecole des Beaux Lacs. They beat Parkland Immanuel Christan 25-2, 25-13 but lost in three sets to host Bassano (25-22, 21-25, 12-15). CACHS advanced to the playoff round Saturday.



