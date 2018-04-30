Central Alberta U18 Queens Volleyball wins silver at provincial championships

The Central Alberta U18 Queens Volleyball team took home silver from the Alberta provincial championship this past weekend.

The Queens lost to Calgary Dinos 2-0 (25-13, 25-16) in the finals in Okotoks.

Miles Kydd, team coach, said the the girls are likely disappointed that they didn’t take home gold, but should be proud of themselves.

The team didn’t win first place, but that wasn’t due to lack of effort, the coach said.

They need to “walk tall with their heads held high because they’ve accomplished something pretty special,” said Kydd.

He said the team was playing defense against the Calgary team who did a “good job serving” adding pressure on the Queens.

“They did a good job serving. We didn’t do a good enough job of receiving serves, so that means our offense options were limited,” he said. 

Two Queens players, Emma Holmes and Libero Edyn Aasman, were named tournament All-Stars.

The girls have improved their game in the last three years, said Kydd. During the provincial championship last year, the same group of girls played U17 and took home bronze medals. The year before, the U16 team played the provincial championship and finished in fifth place.

This season, the team didn’t lost to any other teams except Dinos and Edmonton Pandas, said Kydd.

The girls took second and third place at the first and third Volleyball AB Club Premier – another achievement under their belt, said Kydd.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rugby sevens star Jen Kish calls it quits after sacrificing her body for Canada

Just Posted

Maskwacis community in mourning

Three residents die in highway collision

Poverty survey shows almost all agree it’s a problem in Red Deer

More than 90 per cent of poverty awareness study respondents agree it can happen to anyone

Central Alberta firefighters complete Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge

Raising money for people fighting cancer

Run/hike for hospice this Sunday in Red Deer

Registration still open for Runners and Hikers

Lacombe County prepares for climate change

Climate Resilience Express Action Plan recently developed

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Maskwacis RCMP lay attempted murder charges following shooting

Four people charged

Longtime Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth at peace with retirement decision

TORONTO — Before a recent Blue Jays game, Jerry Howarth strolled onto… Continue reading

CREA calls for moratorium on cannabis growing at home

OTTAWA — Canada’s real estate industry organization is calling for a moratorium… Continue reading

Barbara Kopple’s upcoming film looks at immigration in Canada

TORONTO — Two-time Oscar-winning American documentary filmmaker Barbara Kopple has her sights… Continue reading

PM sells Trans Mountain pipeline as Amazon announces expansion in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted the expansion of retail giant… Continue reading

New song by Chris Cornell on collection of Cash’s writings

NEW YORK — It’s inevitable that a new recording by Chris Cornell… Continue reading

Air Canada says its new loyalty program will help to increase share price further

MONTREAL — Air Canada’s move to launch its own loyalty program in… Continue reading

B.C. dinosaur museum closes doors over funds, operations feud in Tumbler Ridge

VICTORIA — A dinosaur museum in the tiny northeast British Columbia community… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month