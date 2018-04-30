Central Alberta U18 Queens Volleyball wins silver at provincial championships

The Central Alberta U18 Queens Volleyball team took home silver from the Alberta provincial championship this past weekend.

The Queens lost to Calgary Dinos 2-0 (25-13, 25-16) in the finals in Okotoks.

Miles Kydd, team coach, said the the girls are likely disappointed that they didn’t take home gold, but should be proud of themselves.

The team didn’t win first place, but that wasn’t due to lack of effort, the coach said.

They need to “walk tall with their heads held high because they’ve accomplished something pretty special,” said Kydd.

He said the team was playing defense against the Calgary team who did a “good job serving” adding pressure on the Queens.

“They did a good job serving. We didn’t do a good enough job of receiving serves, so that means our offense options were limited,” he said.

Two Queens players, Emma Holmes and Libero Edyn Aasman, were named tournament All-Stars.

The girls have improved their game in the last three years, said Kydd. During the provincial championship last year, the same group of girls played U17 and took home bronze medals. The year before, the U16 team played the provincial championship and finished in fifth place.

This season, the team didn’t lost to any other teams except Dinos and Edmonton Pandas, said Kydd.

The girls took second and third place at the first and third Volleyball AB Club Premier – another achievement under their belt, said Kydd.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter