Glen Aldi, donned on a team Canada soccer jersey and held a 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup replica ball on Wednesday at Eurosport in Red Deer. Aldi, a Penhold resident and a soccer fan, is excited Canada will host the 2026 World Cup along with U.S. and Mexico. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Central Albertans buzzing with joy over FIFA World Cup in Alberta in 2026

Canada, U.S., and Mexico scored the World Cup bid for 2026

Central Alberta soccer fans are buzzing with excitement at the chance to see one of the most-watched sporting events in the world so close to home.

Canada will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2026 with the United States and Mexico, it was announced on Wednesday.

Potential host cities include Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto.

Kevin Clark, a coach for the U11 Red Deer Renegades team in the Central Alberta Soccer League, said his soccer crazy family would love to catch some action-packed games in Edmonton.

“In 2026 the excitement level in the country is going to be something we haven’t experienced before, obviously hockey is on a different level, but soccer will get there as well,” said Clark.

The Red Deer resident, originally from England, moved to Canada about 11 years ago. The soccer fan has seen many live soccer in England, but not too many in Canada. The family will also catch the World Cup games in Russia on TV, which starts Thursday.

Clark said soccer is a growing sport in Canada and by the time 2026 comes around, the love for the game will grow even more – especially among the youth.

Paul Morigeau, a former president of the Red Deer City Soccer Association, echoed Clark’s thoughts. He said the sporting event will inspire young players.

“It’s something they can see first hand, even kids who are in minor soccer right now – in eight years – can be on the Canadian National team,” said Morigeau.

Like Clark, he plans to catch the live games as well.

“It’s just up the road in Edmonton so I’ll be there. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said the Red Deerian.

Penhold resident Glen Aldi said the news is “awesome for the soccer (community) in Canada.”

“It will be really something else to have it here in Canada, for all our cities,” said Aldi.

Like Clark and Morigeau, Aldi believes the World Cup will inspire young soccer players all over the country.

“They can literally see it – it will be on Canadian soil – hopefully the Canadian team will be part of it,” said Aldi, a referee for the Central Alberta Men’s Soccer League.

Both Clark and Aldi agreed it will be easier and less expensive for families to purchase game tickets.

“Hopefully having it in our own backyard will generate a lot of interest,” said Aldi, managing partner at Eurosport in Red Deer.

Clark said tickets to soccer games are “inflated” in countries like the U.K., much like the case with hockey in Canada. His hope is ticket prices remain “family-friendly” when FIFA comes to Canada.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
World Cup 2026: A primer on the expanded tournament coming to North America

Just Posted

WATCH: Expanded police dog training facility opens in Innisfail

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre’s grand re-opening was Wednesday

Murderer was delusional: psychiatrist

Trial hears Jordan Koizumi had schizophrenia for years before killing woman in October 2016

Red Deer genealogical society celebrates 40 years of helping people discover their roots

“It broadens your horizons,” says member

Lacombe council develops road map for next three years

Outlining City Council’s next three years, the Lacombe strategic plan includes expanding… Continue reading

Judge delays decision on whether a murder case took too long to get to trial

Defence lawyer wants second-degree murder charge stayed in connection with 2015 stabbing

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

Lawmaker urges Russian women to be vigilant with WCup fans

MOSCOW — A senior Russian lawmaker advised Russian women Wednesday to be… Continue reading

Toronto director first woman to helm Pixar short

TORONTO — The latest Pixar short is packed with firsts: the first… Continue reading

World Cup 2026: A primer on the expanded tournament coming to North America

The 2026 World Cup has been awarded to Canada, the U.S. and… Continue reading

Sex, love, loss: Little is off limits on ‘Red Table Talk’

NEW YORK — Sex, love and loss, self-harm, addiction and recovery: There… Continue reading

St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A raccoon that became an internet sensation by… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Marking Tabasco’s 150th birthday with a tour of Avery Island

AVERY ISLAND, La. — One of the world’s most famous condiments is… Continue reading

Former RDC Kings hockey player Nick Fountain well on the road to recovery

Nick Fountain is usually heavy into his off-season training regime by this… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month