Central Albertans collect Canadian titles on CFR 45 Championship Sunday

Big Valley’s Zeke Thurston rides Kesler Rodeo Copper Cat to an 87.75 on championship Sunday at the Canadian Finals Rodeo 45 in Red Deer. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner had a week to remember at the Canadian Finals Rodeo 45 in Red Deer.

Finkbeiner rode five straight bulls this week, the first man to do that since Chad Besplug in 2011.

He was bucked off on the final day, but still earned the aggregate title and the Canadian championship on Sunday.

“I like the ring of that for sure. Hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’m sure once I get back in the dressing room, I’ll have a bunch of buddies hooting and hollering, it’ll start sinking in,” Finkbeiner said.

“I think it’s anybody’s dream in bull riding. If you’re going to be a professional athlete and rodeo, to be the best in your sport for that year is pretty special… I just grew up a half hour down the road in Ponoka, had tons of family and friends here, to win in front of them was pretty special.”

The legend, Scott Schiffner also rode the final bull of his 20-year career in the last round. While he wasn’t happy to be bucked off in his swansong, he said the appreciation from the fans and fellow bull riders was amazing.

“The biggest thing this afternoon is I appreciate everything, but I guess the competitor in me is still mad for not getting a score,” Schiffner said.

“That’s the hardest thing for me, is to always look back on my career and you never want to lose or end on a loss… to have to much respect from my fellow bull riders and the rodeo world, words can’t describe it.”

Great standing ovation for Scott Schiffner as he rides the final bull of his career. Really cool moment, crowd stood for the whole ride, too. @prorodeocanada @WesternerPark #CFR45 #Rodeo pic.twitter.com/cEUVNMvNfq — Byron Hackett (@RDAbyronhackett) November 4, 2018

Stettler’s Riley Warren won the high-point Canadian title, by just over $1,000 over Kyle Lucas. Warren, who competed in team roping and tie-down roping had total earnings of $72,831.35 on the year and he said winning a Canadian title has been a longtime dream.

“Pretty cool, I’ve dreamed about having a championship since I was a young kid and to finally have it happen, is unreal,” he said.

Provost’s Scott Guenthner also finally has a Canadian title to his name.

The steer wrestler saw his luck change in the final three rounds as he placed first and tied for second twice on his way to winning the championship buckle. He followed in the family tradition too, as his dad Ken won the Canadian title back in 1981.

“It’s been a goal since I started in pro rodeo. It’s actually been a goal my whole life. My dad won it in (1981) so to follow in his footsteps, it’s a pretty big honour to actually do it,” he said.

Guenthner, with a 3.6-second run tied with Donalda’s Curtis Cassidy for the day money Sunday but his season earnings of $69,899.44 were just enough to push him past Stephen Culling for the Canadian title. Guenthner added that doing it in Red Deer, in the first CFR here, was also special.

“It was awesome. I think the atmosphere here is intense,” he said.

“Definitely a lot louder than Edmonton. I think it was a really good step up. It’s better than having no CFR.”

Clay Elliott just edged Big Valley’s Zeke Thurston for the Canadian title and was second in the aggregate. Thurston, who won the day money on Sunday said he was happy to see Elliott earn the win and added it was a solid week in Red Deer.

“I had a really good year and I had so much fun coming here this week. I was just pretty blessed to ride in the money and be here with my buddies. A lot worse places to be,” he said.

“That was pretty fun, me and Clay (Elliot) battled it out all year. We traveled together and really good friends. Just as happy for him to win it as I would be for myself.”

American Richard Champion did just enough to take home a Canadian title buckle.

Champion won his first CFR title in dramatic fashion on championship Sunday.

The Dublin, Tex. native was 11th out of the chute and put up an 88.25, good enough for a tie on the round with Orin Larsen. Larsen won the aggregate, but Champion still had enough cash on the week to earn a Canadian title. His $77,448.98 was just over $8,000 than Jake Vold.

Jacob Gardner was the all-around Canadian title winner.

Shane Hanchey won the Canadian championship buckle in tie-down roping and was also the aggregate winner.

Callahan Crossley earned the ladies barrel racing Canadian title and won the aggregate on the week.

Ponoka native Levi Simpson and Jeremy Buhler were the team roping Canadian champions.



