Central Albertans medal at 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games

A group of proud athletes will be returning home to Central Alberta with medals draped around their necks.

Two athletes from Red Deer, Chantal Payne in athletics and Toryn Holden for golf, won medals at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Nova Scotia.

In the pool, Red Deer’s Elliott Moskowy along with Innisfail’s Hidde Geurts also earned some hardware.

Holden was second in the Level Four M5 individual stroke play, with a final score of 191.

Payne picked up a pair of medals, finishing third in the AT Long Jump and second in the 800-metre run.

Moskowy won three swimming medals at the event. He was third in the SW 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke and second in the 50m backstroke.

Guerts won gold in the 200m backstroke, silver in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 200m freestyle.

Alberta sent 148 athletes and 54 coaches and mission staff to the games in Antigonish, N.S., which ran from July 31 to Aug. 4.

From these games, Team Canada will be chosen to compete in the 2019 Special Olympics World games in Dubai.



