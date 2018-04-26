CFL legend Damon Allen, Leafs great Dave Keon named to Canada Sports Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Damon Allen and Dave Keon are two of the headliners as Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame introduces its Class of 2018.

Allen, a four-time Grey Cup champion, was one of the top quarterbacks in CFL history.

Keon won the Stanley Cup four times with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Wheelchair racer Jeff Adams, diver Alexandre Despatie, skier Chandra Crawford and rower Sandra Kirby will also be inducted.

The Class of ‘18 also includes broadcasting pioneer Mary Baker and Indigenous sport organizer and advocate Wilton Littlechild.

The official induction ceremony will be held Oct. 18 in Toronto.