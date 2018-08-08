CFLPA investigating CFL sanctions against players under ‘serious allegations’

TORONTO — The CFL Players’ Association says it is investigating league sanctions against players who have recently been the subject of “serious allegations.”

A statement issued by the CFLPA on Wednesday said its role as the players’ union is to “protect the due process rights of all CFLPA members.

“In that capacity, we are investigating CFL actions against players who have been identified in these cases.”

The statement did not specify which cases the CFLPA was investigating, but the league has recently said it will not register a contract for released players Teague Sherman and Jerome Messam after they were charged with criminal offences.

Ottawa police charged Sherman, a former Redblacks defensive back, with two counts of sexual assault on July 18. Messam, a running back, was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders after being charged with voyeurism by Calgary police on July 30.

In both cases, the player was essentially barred by the league from signing with another team. Neither of the alleged offences have been proven in court.

“Our concern is that the CFL office has subjectively and on a case-by-case basis imposed sanctions against these players — citing league policies that may be contradictory to the collective bargaining agreement,” the union said.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said he was aware of the CFLPA’s statement in his own statement.

“On behalf of the CFL, I can tell you that we take our policy on violence against women and our commitment to safe communities very seriously,” Ambrosie said. “We look at each situation on a case by case basis using the best and most reliable information available to us. Beyond that, we cannot comment further on individual cases that are before the courts. We have discussed these matters with the CFLPA and will continue to do so in the future because we believe in an open and constructive dialogue with its leaders.”

Previous story
Riggers blowout St. Albert Tigers 17-7 in playoff opener
Next story
TFC’s Giovinco to sit out first leg of Canadian Championship final in Vancouver

Just Posted

Firefighters brace for intense lightning, minimal rain, more wildfires in B.C.

BURNS LAKE, B.C. — The latest weather forecast in British Columbia calls… Continue reading

UPDATED: Fire ban effective immediately for Red Deer

Open fires not allowed

Red Deer County announces fire ban

Outdoor fires must be extinguished

‘Black eye to the industry:’ Report delves into polls gone awry in Calgary vote

CALGARY — A report into wildly inaccurate polls ahead of last year’s… Continue reading

Close call for two men in flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto

Toronto police mounted a dramatic elevator rescue on Tuesday night while the… Continue reading

WATCH: Battle of Alberta raises thousands for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

The golf tournament was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday

Saudi Arabia reportedly directing selloff of Canadian assets after criticism

TORONTO — As Saudi Arabia continues to escalate its political dispute with… Continue reading

Endangered orca that sparked international rescue plan spotted in B.C. waters

VANCOUVER — An emaciated and endangered killer whale that scientists feared could… Continue reading

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

HALIFAX — Researchers from Canada and the U.S. have used math to… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer made more than a fashion statement in… Continue reading

N.B. man dies after single wasp sting, had no idea he was allergic

FREDERICTON — A 43-year-old New Brunswick man has died after being stung… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement… Continue reading

‘No ego, no attitude’: Brad Daymond remembered for Love Inc. and ‘N Sync work

TORONTO — Canadian songmaker Bradley Daymond scaled the charts as a member… Continue reading

‘Destroyer’ with Nicole Kidman in Toronto film festival’s Platform prize program

TORONTO — A crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Regina native Tatiana… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month