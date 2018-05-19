Chad Pinder hits first career grand slam as A’s rally past Blue Jays 5-4

TORONTO — Chad Pinder hit his first-career grand slam in the eighth inning as the Oakland Athletics erased a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Saturday at Rogers Centre.

Stephen Piscotty had an RBI single to start the eighth as Oakland (24-22) won its third straight game.

Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer for Toronto (22-24), while pitcher Sam Gaviglio made a strong debut as a starter for the Blue Jays.

He didn’t allow a run while surrendering just six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 5 1/3 innings. He had two previous appearances in relief this season before getting the start against Oakland.

Toronto has lost seven of its last nine games.

Urshela connected on a 2-0 change-up from Athletics starter Sean Manaea for a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The ball carried just past the right-field wall and also drove in Dwight Smith Jr., who reached first base after he was hit by a pitch. The home run was Urshela’s first of the season.

Yangervis Solarte gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 with a line drive to centre field. His double drove in Josh Donaldson from second base.

Kevin Pillar would wrap up the scoring for Toronto with a sacrifice fly which drove in Justin Smoak from third base in the fifth.

Emilio Pagan (1-0) came on in relief of Manaea in the sixth inning.

In the eighth, Piscotty hit an RBI single to cut Toronto’s lead to 4-1. The hit chased Blue Jays reliever John Axford out of the game.

With Tyler Clippard (4-1) on in relief of Axford, Oakland loaded up the bases before Pinder hit a 1-1 fastball to right-centre field.

Oakland pitcher Blake Treinen collected his 10th save of the season.

NOTES: The announced attendance for the game was 35,786. … Before the game, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons provided an update on Randal Grichuk. The outfielder is likely to start a minor-league rehab assignment early next week. Grichuk has been on the 10-day disabled list since April 30 with a right ankle sprain. … The A’s recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Dull from triple-A Nashville. The team also placed left-handed-pitcher Brett Anderson on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.

