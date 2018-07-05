Chandler McDowell with big leading heading into final round at Alberta Junior Championships

Springbrook’s Chandler McDowell opened up a wide lead on day 3 of the Alberta Junior Boys Championships in Sundre.

The 18-year-old Red Deer County golfer shot an even-par 72 in round three, but his four-under total is eight strokes up on Ty Steinbring heading into the final round Friday.

McDowell will tee off Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. along with Korbin Allan and Ryan Hodgins.

Chandler McDowell (@ChandlerMcd99) has opened up an 8⃣ shot lead at the Alberta Junior through 54 holes. Chandler is the only player in red #⃣'s. He won the Juvenile title in 2016 and will be seeking the Junior 🏆 tomorrow. Leaderboard: https://t.co/IVBkf9yeM0#abjuniors pic.twitter.com/pjDxbijIa0 — Alberta Golf (@Alberta_Golf) July 5, 2018

Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay, 17, sits fifth at five-over-par for the tournament.

Ben Farrington was the 36-hole leader but faltered on day 3 with a 12-over-par 84 to drop into a tie for eighth place.

Sylvan Lake’s Carter Graf was plus-two on Thursday and sits alone in 11th place at eight-over-par.

Jace Ouellette of Red Deer is tied for 16th and Lacombe’s Chase Broderson is tied for 18th.

Logan Graf and Red Deer’s Cole Bergheim are tied for 43rd heading into the final round. That pair are also tied for 11th in the juvenile boys standings.

Other Central Alberta golfers who played Thursday were Tanner Smith (T63), Jordan Cooke (T63) and Mark Janes (T72).



