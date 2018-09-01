Hunting Hills Lighting running back Luc Lukalu breaks through a tackle from Lacombe Rams Turner Douglas under the lights at MEGlobal Athletic Park in city high school football action last season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Changes made to Central Alberta High School City football schedule

The high school football scene in Central Alberta will look a little bit different in 2018.

Central Alberta High School City Football League teams will play a unique schedule this year, with three exhibition games against various teams in the province, followed by three league games and playoffs.

Commissioner Gino Castellan said Lacombe, Hunting Hills, Notre Dame and Lindsay Thurber came to a decision on the new schedule last March.

He explained that the teams were all looking for a bit more variety in their schedule and playing each other three times last season wasn’t necessarily helping to improve football in the region.

“There was a proposal put forward that we play a three-game schedule because of the fact last year (Notre Dame) played Lacombe three times and (Lindsay) Thurber and it gets too much. We voted on it and the coaches agreed,” Castellan said.

“I think it’s going to work out. Now we’ll play each team once and still have semis and finals.”

For the past few years, the Central Alberta league has been split into the rural and city league. Castellan said that decision was made because of the difficulting ranking all 11 teams at playoff time. Splitting the teams up between Tier I and II for the city league, and Tier III and IV for the rural league has been working well.

He said if the new schedule keeps team happy this year, they will implement it again next season. He added that the exhibition schedule has been used by teams in Southern Alberta and it works there.

“It just gives the teams an opportunity to go play some other teams,” Castellan said.

“We’ll re-evaluate it at the end of the year at our next meeting and discuss if it worked or not. So far, so good.”

On Sept. 7, the Lindsay Thurber Raiders will play Centennial High School at Great Chief Park at 7:30 p.m. On Sept. 8, the Hunting Hills Lightning and Notre Dame Cougars will play a doubleheader at Great Chief Park. The Cougars will play at 3:30 p.m. against Henry Wisewood and the Lightning will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 will be a big day for the city league, with Lacombe taking on the Lindsay Thurber at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Lightning squaring off against the Cougars at 7:30 p.m at Great Chief Park.

Sept. 28, the Rams will host the Cougars at MEGlobal Athletic Park, with the Lightning playing the Raiders the same night at Great Chief Park at 7 p.m.

Playoffs for the city league will start on Oct. 27 and continue on Nov. 3, with provincials slated to start on Nov. 10.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Raiders send star pass rusher Mack to Bears in massive trade

Just Posted

Midway returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake residents can enjoy amusement rides, carnival food and more in… Continue reading

Emerson Drive to headline CFR 45 Cabaret

Emerson Drive will be the headliner for the CFR 45 Cabaret later… Continue reading

Canadian officials attend John McCain’s funeral in Washington on Saturday

WASHINGTON — National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is among the Canadian officials… Continue reading

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP arrested the man Wednesday

WATCH: Flash mob in Red Deer

Central Albertans were just some of the dancers taking part in a… Continue reading

Amsterdam: ‘Terrorist motive’ alleged in attack on Americans

AMSTERDAM — A 19-year-old Afghan citizen had a “terrorist motive” for allegedly… Continue reading

Two new blazes started near Penticton, B.C., appear human-caused

Two new wildfires sparked to life in British Columbia’s southern Interior near… Continue reading

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump warned Congress on Saturday not to… Continue reading

‘This is historic:’ Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

CHURCHILL, Man. — A deal has been reached to sell and repair… Continue reading

Study shows health, reaction-time declines in firefighters

BOISE, Idaho — Researchers have expanded a health-monitoring study of wildland firefighters… Continue reading

Priest: Family wants justice in killing of mother, daughters

PINEHURST, N.C. — Shanann Watts will be remembered as a “woman of… Continue reading

Widow of slain reporter spreads his ashes at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — The widow of a slain Maryland newspaper reporter has spread… Continue reading

Raiders send star pass rusher Mack to Bears in massive trade

The Chicago Bears spent the off-season loading up to end a string… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month