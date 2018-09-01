Changes made to Central Alberta High School City football schedule

Hunting Hills Lighting running back Luc Lukalu breaks through a tackle from Lacombe Rams Turner Douglas under the lights at MEGlobal Athletic Park in city high school football action last season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The high school football scene in Central Alberta will look a little bit different in 2018.

Central Alberta High School City Football League teams will play a unique schedule this year, with three exhibition games against various teams in the province, followed by three league games and playoffs.

Commissioner Gino Castellan said Lacombe, Hunting Hills, Notre Dame and Lindsay Thurber came to a decision on the new schedule last March.

He explained that the teams were all looking for a bit more variety in their schedule and playing each other three times last season wasn’t necessarily helping to improve football in the region.

“There was a proposal put forward that we play a three-game schedule because of the fact last year (Notre Dame) played Lacombe three times and (Lindsay) Thurber and it gets too much. We voted on it and the coaches agreed,” Castellan said.

“I think it’s going to work out. Now we’ll play each team once and still have semis and finals.”

For the past few years, the Central Alberta league has been split into the rural and city league. Castellan said that decision was made because of the difficulting ranking all 11 teams at playoff time. Splitting the teams up between Tier I and II for the city league, and Tier III and IV for the rural league has been working well.

He said if the new schedule keeps team happy this year, they will implement it again next season. He added that the exhibition schedule has been used by teams in Southern Alberta and it works there.

“It just gives the teams an opportunity to go play some other teams,” Castellan said.

“We’ll re-evaluate it at the end of the year at our next meeting and discuss if it worked or not. So far, so good.”

On Sept. 7, the Lindsay Thurber Raiders will play Centennial High School at Great Chief Park at 7:30 p.m. On Sept. 8, the Hunting Hills Lightning and Notre Dame Cougars will play a doubleheader at Great Chief Park. The Cougars will play at 3:30 p.m. against Henry Wisewood and the Lightning will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 will be a big day for the city league, with Lacombe taking on the Lindsay Thurber at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Lightning squaring off against the Cougars at 7:30 p.m at Great Chief Park.

Sept. 28, the Rams will host the Cougars at MEGlobal Athletic Park, with the Lightning playing the Raiders the same night at Great Chief Park at 7 p.m.

Playoffs for the city league will start on Oct. 27 and continue on Nov. 3, with provincials slated to start on Nov. 10.



