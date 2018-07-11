Chase Broderson (left) and Sydney McInnis (middle) pose with the Olds Junior Open Championship trophy, presented by Head Professional Wade Bearchell (right). (Cotributed Photo)

Chase Broderson wins Olds Junior Open

Lacombe’s Chase Broderson parlayed a solid performance at the Alberta Golf Junior Boys Championships into a win in Olds on Wednesday.

Broderson, who was tied for 13th in Sundre last week, fired a one-over-par 73 at the Olds Junior Open to win the event as part of the McLennan Ross Tour stop. The Lacombe teen edged out Cole Bergheim and Logan Graf of Red Deer Golf and Country Club, who tied at three-over 76 for second place.

All three players earned their way into the 2018 Tour Championship at Wolf Creek Golf Resort.

River Bend Golf and Recreation Area’s Tanner Smith finished fifth with an 83, Alex Gerrard of Innisfail shot an 85 for eighth place and Brae Rogalczyk finished 10th with a 92.

The McLennan Ross Tour has four stops next week with events in Drayton Valley, Whitetail Crossing in Mundare, Montgomery Glen in Wetaskiwin on Wednesday, and Thursday in Camrose.


