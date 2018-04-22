Photo via Facebook/Chelsea

Chelsea beats Southampton to book FA Cup final vs Man United

LONDON — Chelsea will meet Manchester United in the FA Cup final after beating Southampton 2-0 in the second semi at Wembley Stadium on Sunday with goals from Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata.

Giroud, who had been selected ahead of Morata to spearhead Chelsea’s attack, scored the first goal within 30 seconds of the second half starting with a mesmerizing piece of dribbling deep inside the Southampton penalty area.

Having been found by Hazard, the Frenchman picked his way past Southampton defenders to leave himself a simple tap-in from close range.

Morata, who came on to replace Giroud in the second half, headed Chelsea’s second in the 82nd minute with a simple header following a cross from defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte had opted for Giroud, who was bought on the final day of the January transfer window from Arsenal, after his two goals last weekend against Southampton helped the Blues come from behind to win 3-2.

Chelsea had most of the possession during the first half but could not translate its dominance into goals. Willian went closest to giving Chelsea a lead in the first half but his 7th minute left-footed drive following a swift counterattack hit the bar.

Giroud’s goal saw Southampton adopt a more open approach and the Saints went close to equalizing in the 72nd minute when Nathan Redmond’s strike from just outside the area was parried away by goalkeeper Willy Caballero. From the ensuing corner, Caballero appeared to drop the ball into his own net but the referee judged that he had been impeded by Southampton forward Charlie Austin.

Morata’s header effectively sealed the game as a contest though Austin came close to narrowing the deficit in the 84th minute when his shot across Caballero hit the post.

Chelsea, which lost last year’s final to Arsenal, hasn’t won the FA Cup since 2012 when it beat Liverpool. United last won the competition two years ago after coming from behind against Crystal Palace.

The last time Chelsea and Manchester United contested the final was in 2007 when Didier Drogba scored the solitary goal for Chelsea deep in extra-time.

The final will be played on May 19 at Wembley.

Previous story
Nadal beats Dimitrov, 1 win from record 31st Masters title

Just Posted

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Ontario Provincial Police say a fisherman has found the body of a… Continue reading

‘It’s just like we’re forgotten people’: Indigenous evacuees waiting to go home

KAPUSKASING, Ont. — Paul Edwards sits alone at a bare table and… Continue reading

Red Deer record store celebrates its last Record Store Day

The Soundhouse, a guitar and record shop in downtown Red Deer, closes its doors next Saturday

WATCH: On 4—20 Day in Red Deer, marijuana users say legal weed a long time coming

Not wanting to wait for the federal government to legalize recreational marijuana,… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta bouldering competition

Central Alberta climbers looked to prove they’re the best at a competition… Continue reading

‘Scandal’ is over, but here are 10 things we’ll remember from this crazy show

No matter how long you kept up with “Scandal” – the first… Continue reading

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Ontario Provincial Police say a fisherman has found the body of a… Continue reading

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Mary-Jane Wilkinson is worried about what will happen to… Continue reading

Inflation just over 2 per cent for the whole year: It’s fine, says bank governor

WASHINGTON — Canada’s central bank governor says inflation will likely hover just… Continue reading

Islamic State suicide bomber kills 57 in Afghan capital

KABUL — An Islamic State suicide bomber carried out an attack at… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services play for Humboldt

Red Deer police officers and firefighters laced up their skates to raise… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Chelsea beats Southampton to book FA Cup final vs Man United

    LONDON — Chelsea will meet Manchester United in the FA Cup final…

  • Keys sends US into second straight Fed Cup final

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France — Defending champion United States will play in a second…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month