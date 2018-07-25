Chinese baseball team takes over Texas minor league club

Texas AirHogs shortstop Casio Grider, right, looks on as third baseman Luo Jinjun, of China, fields a hit from Chicago Dogs’ Johnathan Moroney, not pictured, during the third inning of an American Association of Independent Professional Baseball game in Grand Prairie, Texas. The starting lineups are introduced in English and Spanish at home games for the independent Texas AirHogs, and then the Chinese national anthem is played. The small ballpark in Texas just a few miles from downtown Dallas is home this summer for the Chinese national baseball team under an unprecedented setup. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Members of the Chinese national baseball team are working to get better by playing in an independent pro league in America.

About 30 players from the Chinese team are a revolving part of the roster for the Texas AirHogs in the American Association. Chinese players make up about two-thirds of the AirHogs’ expanded roster.

They are playing more games and against tougher competition while working to improve their team for future international events such as the Asian Games and 2020 Olympics.

Chinese players would only play 20 to 30 games per season back home. Now, they are playing six or seven a week in a low-minor league not affiliated with Major League Baseball.

The AirHogs are a league-worst 17-44 this season, but player-coach Na Chuang said the team has progressed faster than expected, increasing the confidence of the Chinese players.