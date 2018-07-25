Texas AirHogs shortstop Casio Grider, right, looks on as third baseman Luo Jinjun, of China, fields a hit from Chicago Dogs’ Johnathan Moroney, not pictured, during the third inning of an American Association of Independent Professional Baseball game in Grand Prairie, Texas. The starting lineups are introduced in English and Spanish at home games for the independent Texas AirHogs, and then the Chinese national anthem is played. The small ballpark in Texas just a few miles from downtown Dallas is home this summer for the Chinese national baseball team under an unprecedented setup. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Chinese baseball team takes over Texas minor league club

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Members of the Chinese national baseball team are working to get better by playing in an independent pro league in America.

About 30 players from the Chinese team are a revolving part of the roster for the Texas AirHogs in the American Association. Chinese players make up about two-thirds of the AirHogs’ expanded roster.

They are playing more games and against tougher competition while working to improve their team for future international events such as the Asian Games and 2020 Olympics.

Chinese players would only play 20 to 30 games per season back home. Now, they are playing six or seven a week in a low-minor league not affiliated with Major League Baseball.

The AirHogs are a league-worst 17-44 this season, but player-coach Na Chuang said the team has progressed faster than expected, increasing the confidence of the Chinese players.

Previous story
Several Central Alberta athletes win gold at Alberta Summer Games

Just Posted

Red Deer seeks federal funding for infrastructure

Expressions of interest to be filed for Investing in Canada grants

Summer camps and water fun at G.H. Dawe centre

Federal funding sought for expansion

Seniors apartment project coming to downtown Red Deer

Updated: Three Robins Acting Living Community at 45th Street and 48th Avenue will have 89 suites

Red Deer Hospital Lottery dream home winner receives keys

Other winners received $250,000 and a Ford F-150 truck

Alaskan wildfires likely cause of smoke over Central Alberta

The Jet stream is bringing down air from northwest

Rocky Mountain Airshow hits the skies Wednesday evening

Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF- 18 already in town for the big show

Peru’s shoestring circuses struggle to survive

LIMA, Peru — Inside a yellow and blue tent overlooking the desert… Continue reading

No break for KitKat in Europe as trademark request rejected

STAVANGER, Norway — KitKat is not getting its break. The maker of… Continue reading

11-year-old girl catches piranha relative in Oklahoma lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — An 11-year-old girl has quite the fish tale: A… Continue reading

Feds promise action to ensure healthy democracy in era of ‘false information’

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will try to bolster Canadian… Continue reading

Pregnant again! April the giraffe’s calf is due in March

NEW YORK — You don’t need to stick your neck out to… Continue reading

U.S. fast food brand Chick-fil-A announces plans to come to Canada

TORONTO — Canadians craving Chick-fil-A, Inc.’s signature chicken sandwiches soon won’t have… Continue reading

New Fiat Chrysler CEO reassures on future after Marchionne

MILAN — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ new CEO sought Wednesday to reassure investors… Continue reading

Jarome Iginla to announce retirement in Calgary

CALGARY — Former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla will announce his retirement… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month