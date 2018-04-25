Chivas wins CONCACAF title, beating Toronto on penalty kicks

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Mexico’s Chivas beat Toronto FC 4-2 on penalty kicks Wednesday night to win the CONCACAF Champions League and the right to play in the Club’s World Cup for the first time in its history.

Toronto got the 2-1 win in the Akron stadium to force the penalty kicks, where the Mexicans scored their four shots while Jonathan Osorio and Michael Bradley missed for Toronto.

Orbelin Pineda put the home side ahead at the 18th, but Jozy Altidore tied it at the 25th and Sebastian Giovinco added a goal in the 43rd for Toronto.

Chivas won the first leg 2-1 and the series finished with a 3-3 draw.

In the penalty kicks, Oswaldo Alanis, Jesus Godinez, Alan Pulido and Angel Zaldivar scored for Chivas.

Giovinco and Marco Delgado did it for Toronto.

Guadalajara, along with America the winningest team in Mexico with 12 league championships, won their second CONCACAF title, their first since 1962.

Toronto was trying to become the first MLS team to win the CONCACAF title since the L.A. Galaxy did it in 2000.

The Mexican clubs have won this tournament in the past 13 editions. The last non-Mexican team to win it was Costa Rica’s Saprissa in 2005.

