Chris Kelly joins Ottawa Senators as development coach

OTTAWA — Chris Kelly is back with the Ottawa Senators.

The club announced Tuesday the 37-year-old has been hired as a development coach.

In 845 career games with the Senators, Boston Bruins and briefly last season with the Anaheim Ducks, Kelly collected 123 goals and 168 assists.

The 94th pick in the 1999 draft by Ottawa, Kelly won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, and played in the final with the Senators in 2007 and the Bruins in 2013.

A responsible two-way centre, Kelly had 12 goals and 20 assists in 92 career playoff games.

The Toronto native also captained Canada’s non-NHL Olympic team to a bronze medal at last winter’s Pyeongchang Games.

Kelly signed with Anaheim after the Olympics, registering two assists in 12 games.

With the Senators, Kelly joins former Ottawa teammate Shean Donovan in overseeing and supporting the progress of prospects through the club’s system.

