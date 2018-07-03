Canada Junior National Team catcher Noah Naylor (32) makes the play to first during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Cleveland Indians sign Canadian first-round draft pick Noah Naylor

Canadian catcher and Cleveland Indians draft pick Noah Naylor signed his first pro contract on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., who was selected by the Indians in the first round (29th overall) in last month’s MLB draft, received a US$2,578,138 signing bonus, more than $200,000 over the value allotted to his draft slot.

Naylor, the highest-selected Canadian in this year’s draft, reported to the Indians’ rookie-league affiliate in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday.

He tweeted four photos of himself — including one of him signing his contract while wearing an Indians hat and golf shirt, and one of him against the Progressive Field backdrop in Cleveland — announcing that he had signed.

“Very excited to be able to make it official and be apart of the Cleveland Indians family .GoTribe,” the tweet read.

Naylor was committed to Texas A&M before choosing to sign with Cleveland.

Naylor is the younger brother of San Diego Padres prospect Josh Naylor, who was also the top Canadian picked in his draft year (12th overall to the Miami Marlins in 2015).

Noah Naylor also played third base with Canada’s junior team and the Ontario Blue Jays.

